Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4)
[Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard]
Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse.
Engineered for MT4 stability, it features a unique "Margin Guard" to prevent over-leveraging (Error 134) and an "Auto-Profile" engine that automatically tunes settings for Forex, Gold, or Crypto.
Trading Strategy The system follows a strict 3-phase validation logic:
Pattern Recognition: Detects the ZigZag 1-2-3 pattern.
Golden Zone Retracement: Validates the setup only if Wave 2 pulls back into the Fibonacci 0.382 – 0.618 zone.
Triple Filter Gate: Confirms momentum using EMA (34/89), RSI (50 Regime), and ADX Strength.
Market Health Check: A final gatekeeper checks the ATR/Spread ratio. If the market is "Unhealthy" (Red Score), the trade is skipped.
Key Features
Auto-Profile Engine: Automatically detects the asset class (Forex, XAUUSD, or Crypto) and tightens the spread/ADX requirements accordingly. No manual tuning needed.
Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): A safety mechanism that clamps trade volume to your free margin percentage ( MaxMarginUsePct ). It prevents the EA from opening trades that would cause a "Not Enough Money" error.
Market Health Score: Displays a real-time score (0-100) based on Volatility and Spread. The EA only trades when Health is Green or Orange.
Dynamic Risk Management: Features ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop to adapt to changing market volatility.
Recommendations
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Timeframe: M5 or M15.
Symbols: Major FX Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Liquid Crypto.
Account: ECN/Raw Spread highly recommended.
Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:
=== 1. STRATEGY & FILTERS ===
ZigZag_Depth / Dev / Back : Settings for wave detection.
FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend filter periods.
Fib_Min / Fib_Max : Retracement zone (Default: 0.382 - 0.618).
-
=== 2. MARKET HEALTH ===
AutoProfile: Enable automatic tuning for FX/Gold/Crypto.
GateByHealth: Enable trading only above a specific health score.
MinHealthToTrade : Minimum score required (Default: 45).
-
=== 3. RISK & SAFETY ===
UseRiskPct : Risk per trade in percentage.
UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.
MaxMarginUsePct : Max % of free margin to use.
-
=== 4. EXIT ===
SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on ATR.
TrailingOnNewBarOnly : Enable for smoother trailing execution.
Installation Guide
Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.
Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.
Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.
Check the Health Label on the chart (aim for Green).