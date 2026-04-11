Pattie Grid Pro

4.64

Pattie Grid Pro EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. 

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: $500 -$1000
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pairs: any
  • Time frame: M5 - M15 M

Support for Any Financial Instruments

The robot works with Forex currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, futures and precious metals. Its versatility allows you to test the strategy on different assets without limitations from the Metatrader platform.

Flexible Position Size Calculation

Pattie Grid Pro offers several methods for automatic lot calculation: fixed lot, percentage of deposit, balance per minimum lot, or a fully manual sequence. You can also apply a multiplier to increase or decrease the calculated lots. This flexibility allows you to precisely manage the aggressiveness of trading.

Smart Adjustment of Distance Between Positions

The distance between orders in the grid can be set manually for each level or calculated automatically using one of several methods: fixed points, fully custom sequence of distances. This ensures adaptation to different levels of market volatility.

Trailing Stop and Position Protection

Pattie Grid Pro uses a trailing stop for profitable positions, automatically moving the Stop Loss into the profit zone as the price moves in a favorable direction. The robot supports classic trailing (fixed number of points), dynamic trailing (percentage of trend size), and manual mode. This allows you to protect profits while leaving room for further price movement.

Full Risk Control

You have full control over risk management: the distance between positions in the grid, the size of each position, the maximum number of open positions against the trend, and the maximum acceptable drawdown. The robot automatically takes broker commissions and swaps into account, reflecting the real situation in its calculations. You can set automatic closure of all positions when a specified profit or loss is reached and choose whether to continue trading or stop.

Trend and Counter-Trend Trading Modes

Pattie Grid Pro supports several trading modes: Long (only buy), Short (only sell), and Long & Short together (both sides). The robot can smoothly stop one side of trading while the other continues to operate, giving you maximum control over the strategy. “Smooth stop” modes allow the robot to close the entire order grid on one side before fully stopping.

Built-in Indicator Signals

The robot can stop trading if the spread exceeds the limit you set — this protects you from trading under low-liquidity conditions. You can set the start and end time for the EA so that it trades only during desired hours or sessions (for example, only during the European or American session).

Information Panel and Notifications

Pattie Grid Pro is equipped with a convenient information panel that displays current trading statistics directly on the terminal chart — all your open positions, average price, floating result and other important information. The robot supports notifications via Push messages to the MetaTrader mobile app, standard Alerts in the terminal, Email, and Telegram. You will not miss any important event.

Simple Configuration Even for Beginners

Despite its powerful functionality, Pattie Grid Pro is very easy to use. You do not need to be a programmer or a professional with many years of experience. The intuitive interface with detailed descriptions of every setting allows you to configure all necessary parameters in just a few minutes. There are recommended setting sets (SET files) for different trading styles.

Important Information

Trading involves risk.
Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.
Proper risk settings and testing on a demo account are recommended before live trading.

Отзывы 13
Mczbtlc
60
Mczbtlc 2026.04.14 02:21 
 

这个应该如何设置，回测是不错的，但EA放在实盘上不下单啊。

Morand Jean
23
Morand Jean 2026.04.14 00:02 
 

Great Bot

Fooby Trading
43
Fooby Trading 2026.04.13 01:20 
 

5 stars

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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
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Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
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5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Spider Crazy Pro
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Эксперты
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Pattie Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is a range of price variation, which for each session, it generates a combination of support and resistance levels, positioning itself in favor of breaking out of the bands, when it is exceeded on the upside is a signal to buy or enter long and when it is exceeded on the downside it is a signal to sell or enter short. Pattie Break Out  EA  is a specialized trading tool designed to automate  time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price rang
HedgingGrid Pro EA
Patrick Jeannot
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Pattie HedgingGrip Pro is a simple EA with high performance  This  advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit). There are no pending orders. After download user may add a 200 EMA on chart If the market is above 200 EMA set Enable Buy in inputs on true and Sell on False If the price is below 200 EMA set Enable Sell in inputs on True and Buy on False. How this EA works: Opens BOTH buy and sel
Фильтр:
Tramaxder
41
Tramaxder 2026.04.14 06:58 
 

A mi me ocurre igual que a Mczbtlc, el EA no opera en la plataforma. Dices que hay que poner una Ema adicional??? Entonces por que no lo dices en la información general, allí dices que es completamente automático. Si tengo que estar poniendo las órdenes a mano entonces no es un EA es un indicador. Si realmente pone órdenes el solo dime como hacerlo.

I'm having the same problem as Mczbtlc; the EA isn't working on the platform. Are you telling me I need to add an additional EMA? Why don't you mention it in the overview? You say it's fully automatic. If I have to place orders manually, then it's not an EA, it's an indicator. If it really does place orders automatically, please explain how.

Mczbtlc
60
Mczbtlc 2026.04.14 02:21 
 

这个应该如何设置，回测是不错的，但EA放在实盘上不下单啊。

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Ответ разработчика Patrick Jeannot 2026.04.14 03:10
打开EA后，你需要添加一个简单的10周期移动平均线（MA 10）来获得良好的入场点。在MA上方设置买入限价单和买入止损单，在MA下方设置卖出止损单和卖出限价单。你需要点击控制面板上的“订单控制”按钮进行设置。
Dǎkāi EA hòu, nǐ xūyào tiānjiā yīgè jiǎndān de 10 zhōuqí yídòng píngjūn xiàn (MA 10) lái huòdé liánghǎo de rù chǎng diǎn. Zài MA shàngfāng shèzhì mǎi rù xiàn jià dān hé mǎi rù zhǐ sǔn dān, zài MA xiàfāng shèzhì mài chū zhǐ sǔn dān hé mài chū xiàn jià dān. Nǐ xūyào diǎn jí kòngzhì miànbǎn shàng de “dìngdān kòngzhì” ànniǔ jìnxíng shèzhì.
Morand Jean
23
Morand Jean 2026.04.14 00:02 
 

Great Bot

Fooby Trading
43
Fooby Trading 2026.04.13 01:20 
 

5 stars

weslysam
24
weslysam 2026.04.12 20:25 
 

great bot

clifkalifye
34
clifkalifye 2026.04.12 20:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

junior damus
38
junior damus 2026.04.12 19:40 
 

One of the best bot in the Markert

822096
24
822096 2026.04.12 14:12 
 

One of the best bots i have used. Simple,effective and consistent results. Great job by the developer.

Alou25
29
Alou25 2026.04.12 14:03 
 

Felisitasyon pou Pattie Grid Pro li vreman byen fèt.Se yon bon travay li montre konpetans ak disiplin.Kontinye konsa.👏👏

Peterlouiss
24
Peterlouiss 2026.04.12 13:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Vilterme Wendy
34
Vilterme Wendy 2026.04.12 10:44 
 

je vous conseil d'acheter ce robot il est facil a utiliser

36602507
44
36602507 2026.04.12 10:13 
 

nice bot

Tiger05
24
Tiger05 2026.04.12 02:38 
 

Great One

Ответ на отзыв