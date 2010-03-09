Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world without stress.



Naked Bitcoin Scalper – Institutional-Grade BTC Scalping EA (MT5)

After the success of Naked Gold Scalper, many traders asked:

"Can you build the same powerful system, but designed for Bitcoin?"

The answer is here – Naked Bitcoin Scalper.

Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.

This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.



Why Should You Buy It?

Because what this EA guarantees is simple: your account will never blow. It is designed with strict risk management and protective filters so you can trade confidently, knowing your capital is safe. While no system wins 100% of the time, Naked Bitcoin Scalper focuses on consistency – delivering steady profit month after month without risking total loss. It’s based on the same proven structure as the Naked Gold Scalper, but fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility.

About Reviews

If you see a bad review, it’s often from traders who are impatient and think that any drawdown period is unacceptable. The reality is, every strategy has ups and downs — that’s part of trading. The strength of Naked Bitcoin Scalper is in its ability to weather those drawdowns with strong risk controls, ensuring that your account is never wiped out, but instead grows steadily over the long run.

Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper

Pure Price Action – No indicators, only market structure & breakout levels (that's why we use the word 'Naked' in the ea title)

Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries

Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals

Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety

Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right

Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups

24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated

Recommended Setup

Symbol: BTCUSD

Timeframe: M5

Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)

Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)

Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping

Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)

Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing

Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads

Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns

Ideal For