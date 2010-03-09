Naked Bitcoin Scalper

Launch Promo: $99

Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world without stress. 

Naked Bitcoin Scalper – Institutional-Grade BTC Scalping EA (MT5)

After the success of Naked Gold Scalper, many traders asked:
"Can you build the same powerful system, but designed for Bitcoin?"

The answer is here – Naked Bitcoin Scalper.

Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.

This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.

Why Should You Buy It?

  • Because what this EA guarantees is simple: your account will never blow. It is designed with strict risk management and protective filters so you can trade confidently, knowing your capital is safe. While no system wins 100% of the time, Naked Bitcoin Scalper focuses on consistency – delivering steady profit month after month without risking total loss. It’s based on the same proven structure as the Naked Gold Scalper, but fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility.

About Reviews

  • If you see a bad review, it’s often from traders who are impatient and think that any drawdown period is unacceptable. The reality is, every strategy has ups and downs — that’s part of trading. The strength of Naked Bitcoin Scalper is in its ability to weather those drawdowns with strong risk controls, ensuring that your account is never wiped out, but instead grows steadily over the long run.

Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper

  • Pure Price Action – No indicators, only market structure & breakout levels (that's why we use the word 'Naked' in the ea title)

  • Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries

  • Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals

  • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety

  • Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right

  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups

  • 24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

  • Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping

  • Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)

  • Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

  • Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing

  • Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads

  • Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns

Ideal For

  • Traders who want a professional Bitcoin scalping system

  • Beginners looking for plug-and-play automation

  • Professionals who require risk control & VPS optimization

  • Price action traders who dislike indicators

    FAQ

    Is it broker compatible?
    Yes, works with all major brokers (ECN recommended).

    Can it be used for prop firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundingPips, etc.?
    Yes, fully supported.

      Ready to scalp Bitcoin with precision?
      Message me directly here on MQL or via Telegram:

      t.me/jestrades



      Produits recommandés
      Regulus exclusive advisor
      Oleg Konovalov
      Experts
      Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
      Starlight MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (5)
      Experts
      Promotion actuelle : Maintenant seulement 349$! Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   STARLIGHT est un scalpeur de nuit très avancé et à faible risque qui utilise une approche unique de l'algorithme d'entrée par rapport aux autres scalpeurs de nuit.  Il a été développé en utilisant des années d'expérience dans le trading en direct avec la stratégie moyenne-inverse, et a sélectionné uniquement les
      Sandman FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Sandman FX Expert Advisor – EURUSD H1 Sandman FX is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built specifically for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Designed with robust technical architecture, it utilizes adaptive logic to respond dynamically to changing market conditions. The system incorporates session filtering, intelligent trade management, signal confirmation layers, and built-in protection mechanisms to ensure strategic execution in a wide range of market environments. This EA features:
      Alpha Striker Smc King MT5
      Shokhboz Mamarasulov
      Experts
      Alpha Striker SMC KING is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Alpha Striker series of  expert advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker SMC KING is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended EURUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2022-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used,
      Mr Beast Boom 100 thousand Spike
      Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
      Utilitaires
      Indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" para el Índice BOOM1000 (M1) El indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" es una herramienta especializada y altamente precisa diseñada exclusivamente para operar en el índice CRASH 1000, con un enfoque específico en el marco temporal de 1 minuto (M1). Desarrollado por el reconocido trader Mr. Beast, este indicador ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para identificar únicamente los mejores spikes, permitiendo a los operadores capitalizar
      Gino Renko EA
      Stephane, Andr Valette
      Experts
      Voici un EA basé sur l’indicateur Renko, il est utilisable avec les devises, matières premières, et le forex. Il suffit de l’associer au graphique correspondant. L’indicateur utilisé pour l’EA est disponible ici, mais il n’est pas nécéssaire pour son fonctionnement, ce sont 2 produits indépendants: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personnelement je n’aime pas renko comme EA, et je n’ai pas fait de tests pour savoir qu
      Envelopes Grid LLM
      Sabil Yudifera
      Experts
      The Envelopes Grid LLM strategically leverages advanced deep learning techniques with highly parameterized neural networks to robustly model breakout trading based on precise data distribution analysis. It accurately detects and comprehensively analyzes diverse breakout patterns through optimized neural network parameters, continuously integrating the latest state-of-the-art improvements. Extensive backtesting has consistently validated its strong profit performance across multiple breakout scen
      Auto Channel Trader
      Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
      Experts
      The Auto Channel Trader creates a channel by plotting a line along the high points and low points of the chart, the EA then makes long trades near the bottom of the channel and short trades near the top of the channel. The channel is created by finding high points for the top line and low points for the bottom line, these points are shown with arrows. A line of best fit is then plotted through these points and extended until the end of the chart.  The length of the channel is determined by the M
      Infinity Trader EA MT5
      Lachezar Krastev
      4.52 (33)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive po
      CandlesFinderVolumeLevelsMt5
      Alexander Nikolaev
      Experts
      This EA identifies trading candles that often foreshadow a market reversal and finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history. It opens trades if a candlestick like "Doji" or "Engulfing" appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level. To make its strategy clearer to users, it can display volume levels and signal candles (thanks to its good display, it can be used as an indicator). In the strategy tester, some display functions do not work correctly, so wat
      FVG Auto Master
      Parth Sanjaykumar Patel
      Experts
      Le FVG Auto Master est un système de trading automatisé sophistiqué basé sur la méthodologie renommée Inner Circle Trader (ICT). Cet Expert Advisor identifie et trade automatiquement les Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - des déséquilibres de prix institutionnels qui créent des opportunités de trading à haute probabilité lorsque le prix revient pour combler ces gaps. Caractéristiques Principales Détection Avancée des Fair Value Gap Identifie automatiquement les Fair Value Gaps haussiers et baissiers su
      The Viper EA MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      3.9 (10)
      Experts
      Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 349$ Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   Faible risque en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Le Viper EA utilise des entrées de « retour à la moyenne » nettes et efficaces pendant la période de variation des séances de trading (entre 23h et 1h GMT+2, US DST).    Ces transactions ont déjà un taux de réussite très élevé, mais si le marché s
      Bitcoin Trading MT5
      Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
      Experts
      Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
      Zazen EA MT5
      Christian Koehler
      Experts
      Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
      V Wave EA
      STANTON ROUX
      5 (1)
      Experts
      V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
      Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
      Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
      Experts
      PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
      TrailingFusion
      Christos Iakovou
      Experts
      FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
      FREE
      Forex Fighter 5
      Jared Matthew Bryant
      1 (2)
      Experts
      Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
      Ichimoku Master ECC11
      Dimitrios Dimas
      Experts
      Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
      Brent Oil
      Babak Alamdar
      3.67 (9)
      Experts
      « Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
      OXI Trend Chaser
      Nickey Magale
      Experts
      Oxi – Mean Reversion + Trend Trading Expert Advisor (MT5) Oxi is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that merges two powerful trading philosophies: Mean Reversion and Trend Trading . Instead of adding to losing positions, Oxi strategically rides momentum after price reverts to the mean—capturing both correction and continuation. It’s optimized for stability, precision, and profitability across various market conditions. Whether the market snaps back to its average or continues with the tren
      Classic Market Surfer EA
      Buti Andy Moeng
      Experts
      Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
      Alpha B3 Renko Trader
      Renato Takahashi
      Experts
      O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
      RSI Intelligent
      Sabil Yudifera
      Experts
      RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
      EDOSecret Munehisa Homma Candlestick Zen Execution
      Pi Lin Li
      Experts
      《SAKATA ZEN EA: Homma's ³⁰⁰-Year Candlestick Art · Private Volatility Hunter》 When Edo-era candlelight crosses three centuries, samurai spirits reignite in your charts This is no ordinary tool, but Munehisa Homma's personal candlestick alchemy 【CORE ENGINE】 Sakata Tactics Reborn 18th-century rice market secrets quantized into ever-burning profit engine Each candlestick whispers Homma's wealth codes Zen Risk Art Patented "Flow Meltdown Mechanism" When market storm
      Scalper One MT5
      Surge FX Ltd
      Experts
      This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
      German Machine Ai
      Hizbullah Mangal
      Experts
      GERMAN MACHINE AI – Precision EA for DE40 / GER40 Index High-Accuracy Trading System | Adaptive Logic | Prop-Firm Friendly | MetaTrader 5 Launch Price : $50 (Limited Time Offer) Next Price : $399 | Final Price : $5,000 Price increases after every 10 licenses sold Key Highlights Built for DE40 / GER40 (German Index) on MetaTrader 5 Targets 1–2 high-probability trades per day Combines adaptive logic with strict risk control No martingale, no grid – clean, rule-based execution Designed to meet pro
      Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.18 (11)
      Experts
      Promotion de lancement : Nombre limité d'exemplaires disponibles au prix actuel Prix ​​final : 990$ NOUVEAU : obtenez 1 EA gratuitement !   (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Bienvenue sur DayTrade Pro Algo !   Après des années d'étude des marchés et de programmation de différentes stratégies, j'ai trouvé un algorithme qui a tout ce dont un bon système de trading
      ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
      Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
      Experts
      Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.97 (281)
      Experts
      Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
      Argos Fury
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
      Axonshift EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (17)
      Experts
      AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (32)
      Experts
      Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.93 (14)
      Experts
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      5 (17)
      Experts
      Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (477)
      Experts
      Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (118)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.43 (83)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.95 (119)
      Experts
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
      VolumeHedger
      Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
      5 (18)
      Experts
      VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
      Scalp Unscalp
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.89 (9)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
      SGear
      Olesia Kusmenko
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
      EA New Player
      Vitali Vasilenka
      5 (9)
      Experts
      EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
      VectorPrime EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (9)
      Experts
      VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.25 (56)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
      Burning Grid
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      4.54 (26)
      Experts
      Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
      AlphaCore X
      Arseny Potyekhin
      3.69 (26)
      Experts
      AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
      Bomber Corporation EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.42 (12)
      Experts
      Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.93 (42)
      Experts
      Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
      Swing Master EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.78 (67)
      Experts
      Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
      ENEA mt5
      Vitalii Tkachenko
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (131)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (86)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      FastWay EA
      PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
      5 (5)
      Experts
      FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (23)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (23)
      Experts
      Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
      Plus de l'auteur
      Naked Gold Scalper
      Jestoni Santiago
      5 (4)
      Experts
      33% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME  PRICE NOW: 99 NEXT UPDATE PRICE: 199 then will  increase price to 30 percent after 10 purchases. If you’re planning to get this EA, now is a good time before the price doubles in the next major upgrade.    WHAT WILL BE INCLUDED:   - the option to trade with AI such as, ChatGPT and Deepseek on top of the built in system.  - the ability to choose Prop Firm Trading to Live Trading with one click. Performance Monitoring:   Click here  - myfxbook.com/portfolio/naked-gold-
      Gold Sniper EA
      Jestoni Santiago
      Experts
      THIS IS THE SIMPLE VERSION OF THE 'NAKED GOLD SCALPER' Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions . It relies purely on price action logic and session filters , avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to de
      Alpha Edge Pro
      Jestoni Santiago
      Indicateurs
      Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
      FREE
      Dollar Yen Killer
      Jestoni Santiago
      Experts
      Dollar Yen Killer is a confirmation-based breakout EA designed for USDJPY. It waits for layered technical validations before triggering entries and adapts dynamically to current market behavior, broker type, and execution environment. Unlike systems that act on single triggers, this EA uses multiple filters and a scoring system to determine when to place trades. You can customize how many filters must be satisfied before execution. Core System Logic: Detects breakout zones by scanning historica
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis