Naked Bitcoin Scalper
- Experts
- Jestoni Santiago
- Version: 4.4
- Activations: 20
Launch Promo: $99
Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world without stress.
Naked Bitcoin Scalper – Institutional-Grade BTC Scalping EA (MT5)
After the success of Naked Gold Scalper, many traders asked:
"Can you build the same powerful system, but designed for Bitcoin?"
The answer is here – Naked Bitcoin Scalper.
Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.
This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.
Why Should You Buy It?
- Because what this EA guarantees is simple: your account will never blow. It is designed with strict risk management and protective filters so you can trade confidently, knowing your capital is safe. While no system wins 100% of the time, Naked Bitcoin Scalper focuses on consistency – delivering steady profit month after month without risking total loss. It’s based on the same proven structure as the Naked Gold Scalper, but fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility.
About Reviews
- If you see a bad review, it’s often from traders who are impatient and think that any drawdown period is unacceptable. The reality is, every strategy has ups and downs — that’s part of trading. The strength of Naked Bitcoin Scalper is in its ability to weather those drawdowns with strong risk controls, ensuring that your account is never wiped out, but instead grows steadily over the long run.
Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper
-
Pure Price Action – No indicators, only market structure & breakout levels (that's why we use the word 'Naked' in the ea title)
-
Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries
-
Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals
-
Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety
-
Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right
-
Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups
-
24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: BTCUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)
-
Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)
-
Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended
-
VPS: Strongly recommended
Strategy Profile
-
Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping
-
Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)
-
Hold Time: Seconds to minutes
-
Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing
-
Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads
-
Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns
Ideal For
-
Traders who want a professional Bitcoin scalping system
-
Beginners looking for plug-and-play automation
-
Professionals who require risk control & VPS optimization
-
Price action traders who dislike indicators
FAQ
Is it broker compatible?
Yes, works with all major brokers (ECN recommended).
Can it be used for prop firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundingPips, etc.?
Yes, fully supported.
Ready to scalp Bitcoin with precision?
Message me directly here on MQL or via Telegram: