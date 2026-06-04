SurfBot Bidirectional Forex Grid

SurfBot — a risk-managed, bidirectional mean-reversion grid for Forex (MetaTrader 5).


SurfBot doesn't predict direction. It places a structured grid of orders around a moving anchor and harvests the natural oscillation of currency pairs — each pair running on the side that pays favorable swap (carry), with a portfolio layer that caps net exposure per currency so a single move never overloads your margin.


🔴 Live performance (verified, real account): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376539


Key features - Bidirectional grid — LONG or SHORT per pair (auto by swap, or forced) - Per-pair spacing — fixed % or ATR-adaptive, tuned to each pair's volatility - Trailing re-anchor + warm start (seed orders) - Portfolio protection — net-exposure cap per currency, account-wide - Margin-freeze and equity-floor safety locks - Optional integrated trend hedge (separate magic) that profits when the grid is pressured in strong trends - Live on-chart panel — result, fees, exposure and margin at a glance


Built on capital, not stops A grid does not use a stop-loss per trade — that would cut the mean reversion that produces the profit. Survival comes from sufficient capital and loading caps to ride a trend, not from stops. Size your account accordingly (see Parameters). This is the single most important thing to understand before running it.


Free live dashboard — web + Garmin watch Track your account anywhere: a free companion (SurfBot Export + the surfbot.trade dashboard) shows your real result, net of commission and swap, on your browser and even on your watch. Setup: https://surfbot.trade/dashboard-setup (your access key is provided after purchase).


Recommended use Low-volatility crosses (EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD). Requires a hedging account. Always start on a demo account and scale gradually.


Parameters - GridSide — AUTO / LONG / SHORT - LotSize, MaxPending, MaxTotal — lot per layer and caps - SeedOrders — warm start - UseATR, MinSpacingPct, MaxSpacingPct, FixedSpacingPct, ATR_Mult, TPFactor, WidenAfter, WidenFactor — spacing - TrailEnabled, TrailGap — trailing - MarginFreezePct, EquityFloor — safety locks - PortfolioOn, MaxNetLayersPerCcy — per-currency exposure - HedgeEnabled, HedgeLot, HedgeBreakoutBars, HedgeStopATRmult, HedgeMagic — trend hedge - ShowPanel, PanelCorner, PanelX, PanelY, PanelFontSize — on-chart panel


⚠️ Risk warning: Trading leveraged instruments involves a high risk of loss. Grid strategies can accumulate significant adverse positions in prolonged trends. Past or backtested results do not guarantee future performance. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Эксперты
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Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
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DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
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Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
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Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
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