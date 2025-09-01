Naked Bitcoin Scalper

5

[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT]

Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly.

Note: 
The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts.
If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings. 
Do NOT use nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set from the comment section. This is not valid anymore. 

Message me if you think that the default settings/parameters are not working for you. 

Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor uses the same proven price action breakout methodology as its Gold counterpart but optimized for the unique volatility and structure of Bitcoin. No lagging indicators, no guesswork – just raw market structure, breakout precision, and professional-grade risk management.

This is not just another EA – it’s a scalping system built for traders who demand safety, efficiency, and consistency.

Why Traders Choose Naked Bitcoin Scalper

  • Smart Breakouts – Detects real swing highs & lows for precise entries

  • Auto-Expiring Orders – No late or stale signals

  • Pro Risk Management – Trailing SL, dual sizing, margin safety

  • Session & News Filters – Trades only when conditions are right

  • Spread & Slippage Protection – Avoids dangerous setups

  • 24/7 VPS-Ready – Lightweight, stable, and fully automated

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with raw spreads (IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM Pro)

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 preferred)

  • Starting Balance: $100+ (0.01 lot) – $500+ recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Strategy Profile

  • Style: Breakout Momentum Scalping

  • Frequency: 5–15 trades per day (session dependent)

  • Hold Time: Seconds to minutes

  • Risk: Controlled by filters and position sizing

  • Avoids tight ranges & unstable spreads

  • Aggressively locks profits while minimizing drawdowns

Ideal For

  • Traders who want a professional Bitcoin scalping system

  • Beginners looking for plug-and-play automation

  • Professionals who require risk control & VPS optimization

  • Price action traders who dislike indicators

Developer’s Note

Naked Bitcoin Scalper was built with one goal — to help traders capture consistent profits from BTC with precision and discipline.

This EA has tremendous potential, but like any professional tool, results depend on how you use and optimize it.
There’s no magical setup or one-size-fits-all configuration — every market condition requires adaptation.

Test, learn, and refine. The EA already has a strong foundation — you might be the one to find the best settings that unlock its full potential.

    BONUS: This robot can not only do Scalping but it can be used for either Day trading, Swing Trading and Position Trading as well. 

    Message me directly for more questions!

    レビュー 1
    pieterpain
    30
    pieterpain 2025.10.17 21:01 
     

    So far this EA delivers promising results. After demo account use I have it running on my VPS live account for a week now. So far it is replicating the backtest results to a very high degree. This is promising. The support of the developer is outstanding I must admit! He is always just a message away and even implemented 2 feature ideas in a very short period of time. I'm looking forward how things will unfold in the next weeks.

    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Naked Gold Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    4.33 (9)
    エキスパート
    LIVE AND PROPFIRM ACCOUNT Equipped - Don't miss your chance to get the best scalping EA at a discounted price.  The Naked Gold Scalper is a sophisticated, high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to deliver consistent results in the Gold (XAUUSD) Market.  While its settings are proven and optimized for Gold, the EA's modular architecture allows you to fine-tune parameters for other markets, adapting seamlessly to your personal trading style and market behavior. This advanced system featu
    Naked Gold Trend Hunter
    Jestoni Santiago
    エキスパート
    [ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
    Alpha Edge Pro
    Jestoni Santiago
    インディケータ
    Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
    FREE
    Gold Sniper EA
    Jestoni Santiago
    エキスパート
    Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions . It relies purely on price action logic and session filters , avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. Less Executions but more sniper entries. The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to deliver professi
