GridWeaverFX

 Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download!

Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community!

I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX, and most importantly, it is completely FREE!

This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited for volatile pairs like XAUUSD (Gold).

GridWeaverFX Review: What is it and How Does it Work?

GridWeaverFX is an Expert Advisor that employs the classic Grid + Martingale strategy, using a Moving Average Crossover signal as its initial entry point.

The core logic is simple:

  1. It opens the first trade when a Moving Average crossover occurs.

  2. If the price moves against the initial trade, the EA opens additional trades in the same direction at predefined Grid intervals.

  3. Each new trade has a larger lot size (Martingale) to bring the average breakeven price closer to the current price.

  4. When the price returns to the breakeven point + a small profit, the EA closes all trades in the series (the "Basket") at once.

Key Features that Make GridWeaverFX Stand Out 👍

  • 📈 MA Crossover Entry Signal: Uses a simple, popular, and easy-to-understand signal for initial trade direction.

  • ⛓️ Automated Grid & Martingale System: Systematically manages losing positions by opening a grid to average down your entry price.

  • 🛡️ The Core Safety Feature: Max Grid Level: You can limit the maximum number of grid trades! This is the most critical risk management tool in this EA, preventing it from opening too many positions during a strong, sustained trend.

  • 🎯 Smart Profit Closure (Breakeven + Points): No need to wait for every trade to be in profit! The EA calculates the overall breakeven price and sets a target to close the entire basket once a small profit is achieved, allowing for a quicker exit.

  • 🧺 Basket Management System: The EA can run multiple trade series ("Baskets") simultaneously without them interfering with each other's calculations.

  • 🎁 100% Free with No Conditions: No hidden costs, no expiration dates. Just download and use it.

⚠️ Warning and Critical Risk Management

I want to be fully transparent: Grid/Martingale strategies are inherently high-risk. This is especially true for XAUUSD, which is known for its high volatility. A strong, long-lasting trend can lead to a significant drawdown.

Therefore, the maxGridLevel parameter is your most important tool for controlling this risk. Please conduct thorough backtests on the symbols and timeframes you are interested in. Always adjust inpLotSize , inpGridSize , inpMultiplier , and maxGridLevel to a level of risk you are comfortable with.

Download the Recommended Settings File (.set) for Gold 🚀

To make it easier for you, I have backtested and found a set of relatively balanced parameters with the following specifications:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended Deposit: 20,000 (For a Cent Account, equivalent to $200 USD)

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100

You can download the settings file from the link below:

GridWeaverFX_XAUUSD_M15_Cent10k.set

[ << Link to your .set file download >> ]

Disclaimer: Due to the high volatility of XAUUSD (Gold), these settings have been adjusted to be relatively conservative. However, users must always practice strict risk management and consider if the settings are appropriate for their own account and risk tolerance.

I hope GridWeaverFX proves to be a useful tool for your trading strategies.

If you use it and have any feedback, encounter issues, or want to share your results, please feel free to comment in this thread. I welcome all suggestions for future improvements.

Happy trading!


