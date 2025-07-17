XAUgenius

Introducing XAUGenius – The Breakout Expert Advisor Built for Gold

XAUGenius is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the daily timeframe using a proven breakout strategy. This strategy has been extensively backtested, stress tested, and refined for real-world trading performance.

What sets XAUGenius apart?

  • Built on a solid breakout foundation – one of the most time-tested and profitable approaches in trading.

  • Tailored for Gold (XAUUSD) – a volatile asset that's ideal for breakout-based systems.

  • Aggressive trailing logic – to lock in profits early while minimizing drawdowns.

  • Every trade is protected – with a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring controlled risk and strong risk-reward potential.

  • Dynamic position sizing – the EA automatically adjusts lot size and trade frequency based on your account size and risk setting.

Professional-grade backtesting reveals:

  • A smooth equity curve with low stagnation

  • Fast recovery after drawdowns

  • Reliable performance across brokers and price feeds

XAUGenius has been stress tested over the longest historical dataset available for gold, using multiple liquidity providers—and it keeps delivering.


Key Features

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity
    Just drop the EA onto your XAUUSD chart, set your maximum allowed drawdown, and you’re ready to go. Trade frequency and lot size are adjusted automatically based on your settings and account balance.

  • Smart Risk Management
    No grid. No martingale. No gambling. XAUGenius uses strict risk control with hard stop-losses and take-profits on every trade.

  • Proven Long-Term Performance
    Delivers consistent results across the entire historical dataset of XAUUSD — not just cherry-picked periods.

  • Prop Firm Friendly
    Designed to comply with prop firm rules, making it ideal for challenges and funded accounts.

  • Low Entry Requirement
    Works with accounts starting from just $100, making it accessible to both new and experienced traders.


Backtesting: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings, or change the SL, TP and risk according to your preference.   


Setup:

Run on XAUUSD and set your risk parameters or keep default (recommeded).


Parameters:

  • Ris as % of Trading Capital -> Default is kept at 10% which is recommeded for small capital 
  • Take Profit  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10 on Gold. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default. 
  • Stoploss Points  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default.  Change if your broker has different point for $1 
  • Points in profit before trailing SL is activated: Default is retained at 1000 points (equivalent to $1). Depending on your broker could be 100.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: How behind your want to trail the current price. Default is 500 points (or $0.5).Depending on your broker could be 50.
  • EA Id No -> Its the unique number for your EA. YOu can keep default or change to any random unique numberenable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

VERY IMPORTANT: DO BACKTEST ON YOUR BROKER BEFORE RUNNING ON REAL FUNDS. REACH OUT TO ME IN CASE OF ANY ISSUES.


Рекомендуем также
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Эксперты
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO — профессиональный торговый советник для XAUUSD, основанный на работе с ключевыми рыночными зонами и подтверждённым ценовым поведением. Робот анализирует структуру рынка, оценивает силу уровней и открывает сделки только при совпадении нескольких факторов. Советник не стремится постоянно находиться в рынке и избегает торговли в неблагоприятных условиях, фокусируясь на точных входах и контроле риска.  Основные возможности Торговля по ключевым зонам поддержки и сопротивления Фил
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Эксперты
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Эксперты
AlgoFusion FX – это продвинутый Советник (Expert Advisor, EA) , предназначенный для трейдеров, стремящихся к надежному, диверсифицированному и мультистратегическому подходу к алгоритмической торговле. Разработанный для исключительного управления рисками, адаптации к рынку и оптимизации производительности, этот EA интегрирует сложные количественные модели и алгоритмы машинного обучения для повышения прибыльности в постоянно меняющихся рыночных условиях. Будь вы институциональным трейдером или час
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Эксперты
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
XD FlashScalp EA
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Эксперты
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Universal MT5 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе RSI Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восста
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
Эксперты
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Эксперты
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Эксперты
Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 7 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Цена скоро повысится до 999 долларов . Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fusion AI — это автоматизи
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Эксперты
Инвестиционная фирма готова! Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO     |    Открытое сообщество Стартовая цена: 189 долларов, следующая цена: 289 долларов (осталось всего 3 экземпляра) Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиона
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв