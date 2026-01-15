XAUgenius

Introducing XAUGenius – The Breakout Expert Advisor Built for Gold

XAUGenius is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the daily timeframe using a proven breakout strategy. This strategy has been extensively backtested, stress tested, and refined for real-world trading performance.

What sets XAUGenius apart?

  • Built on a solid breakout foundation – one of the most time-tested and profitable approaches in trading.

  • Tailored for Gold (XAUUSD) – a volatile asset that's ideal for breakout-based systems.

  • Aggressive trailing logic – to lock in profits early while minimizing drawdowns.

  • Every trade is protected – with a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring controlled risk and strong risk-reward potential.

  • Dynamic position sizing – the EA automatically adjusts lot size and trade frequency based on your account size and risk setting.

Professional-grade backtesting reveals:

  • A smooth equity curve with low stagnation

  • Fast recovery after drawdowns

  • Reliable performance across brokers and price feeds

XAUGenius has been stress tested over the longest historical dataset available for gold, using multiple liquidity providers—and it keeps delivering.


Key Features

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity
    Just drop the EA onto your XAUUSD chart, set your maximum allowed drawdown, and you’re ready to go. Trade frequency and lot size are adjusted automatically based on your settings and account balance.

  • Smart Risk Management
    No grid. No martingale. No gambling. XAUGenius uses strict risk control with hard stop-losses and take-profits on every trade.

  • Proven Long-Term Performance
    Delivers consistent results across the entire historical dataset of XAUUSD — not just cherry-picked periods.

  • Prop Firm Friendly
    Designed to comply with prop firm rules, making it ideal for challenges and funded accounts.

  • Low Entry Requirement
    Works with accounts starting from just $100, making it accessible to both new and experienced traders.


Backtesting: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings, or change the SL, TP and risk according to your preference.   


Setup:

Run on XAUUSD and set your risk parameters or keep default (recommeded).


Parameters:

  • Ris as % of Trading Capital -> Default is kept at 10% which is recommeded for small capital 
  • Take Profit  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10 on Gold. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default. 
  • Stoploss Points  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default.  Change if your broker has different point for $1 
  • Points in profit before trailing SL is activated: Default is retained at 1000 points (equivalent to $1). Depending on your broker could be 100.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: How behind your want to trail the current price. Default is 500 points (or $0.5).Depending on your broker could be 50.
  • EA Id No -> Its the unique number for your EA. YOu can keep default or change to any random unique numberenable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

VERY IMPORTANT: DO BACKTEST ON YOUR BROKER BEFORE RUNNING ON REAL FUNDS. REACH OUT TO ME IN CASE OF ANY ISSUES.


