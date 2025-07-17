XAUgenius

Introducing XAUGenius – The Breakout Expert Advisor Built for Gold

XAUGenius is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the daily timeframe using a proven breakout strategy. This strategy has been extensively backtested, stress tested, and refined for real-world trading performance.

What sets XAUGenius apart?

  • Built on a solid breakout foundation – one of the most time-tested and profitable approaches in trading.

  • Tailored for Gold (XAUUSD) – a volatile asset that's ideal for breakout-based systems.

  • Aggressive trailing logic – to lock in profits early while minimizing drawdowns.

  • Every trade is protected – with a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring controlled risk and strong risk-reward potential.

  • Dynamic position sizing – the EA automatically adjusts lot size and trade frequency based on your account size and risk setting.

Professional-grade backtesting reveals:

  • A smooth equity curve with low stagnation

  • Fast recovery after drawdowns

  • Reliable performance across brokers and price feeds

XAUGenius has been stress tested over the longest historical dataset available for gold, using multiple liquidity providers—and it keeps delivering.


Key Features

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity
    Just drop the EA onto your XAUUSD chart, set your maximum allowed drawdown, and you’re ready to go. Trade frequency and lot size are adjusted automatically based on your settings and account balance.

  • Smart Risk Management
    No grid. No martingale. No gambling. XAUGenius uses strict risk control with hard stop-losses and take-profits on every trade.

  • Proven Long-Term Performance
    Delivers consistent results across the entire historical dataset of XAUUSD — not just cherry-picked periods.

  • Prop Firm Friendly
    Designed to comply with prop firm rules, making it ideal for challenges and funded accounts.

  • Low Entry Requirement
    Works with accounts starting from just $100, making it accessible to both new and experienced traders.


Backtesting: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings, or change the SL, TP and risk according to your preference.   


Setup:

Run on XAUUSD and set your risk parameters or keep default (recommeded).


Parameters:

  • Ris as % of Trading Capital -> Default is kept at 10% which is recommeded for small capital 
  • Take Profit  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10 on Gold. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default. 
  • Stoploss Points  -> Default is kept at 10000 which is $10. Depending on your broker could be 1000. Recommeded to retain default.  Change if your broker has different point for $1 
  • Points in profit before trailing SL is activated: Default is retained at 1000 points (equivalent to $1). Depending on your broker could be 100.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: How behind your want to trail the current price. Default is 500 points (or $0.5).Depending on your broker could be 50.
  • EA Id No -> Its the unique number for your EA. YOu can keep default or change to any random unique numberenable only if your broker doesn't allow pending order with expiration date

VERY IMPORTANT: DO BACKTEST ON YOUR BROKER BEFORE RUNNING ON REAL FUNDS. REACH OUT TO ME IN CASE OF ANY ISSUES.


おすすめのプロダクト
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
エキスパート
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
エキスパート
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
エキスパート
ロットサイズを変更できる機能と、EAを可能な限り低価格にする機能が追加されました。ご購入いただくと、サポートと今後のアップデートが受けられます。ぜひ進化のご支援をお願いします。 このEAはすぐに使用可能です。 AussiePrecision は、MetaTrader 5 向けに設計された時間に敏感なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AUD/USD 通貨ペア専用です。 あらかじめ設定された、制御可能なタイミングでトレードを実行するよう設計されており、時間に基づく高精度なエントリーを自動化したいトレーダーに最適です。 すべての時間に関する動作は、ユーザーが指定した UTC オフセットに従って実行され、正確かつ一貫性のあるスケジューリングを実現します。 このEAは常時監視を必要とせず、完全に自動で稼働します。 設定に関するご質問やカスタマイズのご希望がある場合は、いつでもお気軽にご連絡ください。 このEAは無料で提供されているため、ダウンロードされた場合はフレンドリクエストを送っていただけると幸いです。必要に応じてサポートを提供いたします。
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
エキスパート
GER40 NovaAI — 人間の感情を超えるトレーディングAI 「疑い」「恐怖」「貪欲」—— あらゆる感情を排除し、純粋な論理と精密さが支配する新時代が始まる。 GER40 NovaAI は、DAX40（GER40）専用に設計された完全自律型トレーディングAIです。 数千時間におよぶ最適化を経て、市場ノイズを徹底的に排除し、 利益の核心部分のみを狙い撃ち します。 感情でのトレードはもう終わり。 AIに意思決定を任せ、理性で資産を増やす時代へ。 NovaAIが他のEAを圧倒する理由 自律的意思決定 × 適応的進化 GER40 NovaAIは固定的なルールに依存しません。 リアルタイムで市場構造を解析し、トレンド・ボラティリティ・タイミングを自動調整します。 過去の相場に合わせたEAではなく、 “今この瞬間の相場”に適応するAI です。 ダイナミックインテリジェンス — チャンスを逃さないAI テイクプロフィットやストップロスを手動で設定する必要はありません。 AIが常にボラティリティを監視し、 強さに乗り、弱さから逃げる戦略 を自動で
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FROM SI
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
エキスパート
AlgoFusion FX は、堅牢で多様なマルチ戦略型アルゴリズム取引を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。卓越したリスク管理、市場適応性、パフォーマンス最適化を目的として開発されており、高度な定量モデルと機械学習アルゴリズムを統合することで、変化し続ける市場環境での収益性を向上させます。 機関投資家であれ個人投資家であれ、 AlgoFusion FX は革新と戦略的卓越性を通じて安定した結果をもたらす高度なアルゴリズム取引ソリューションを提供します。 LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS:   Strategy N.1   |   Strategy N.2 主な特徴 マルチ戦略フレームワーク – トレンドフォロー、平均回帰、ブレイクアウト、スキャルピング戦略を組み合わせ、分散を強化しリスクの露出を最小限に抑えます。 適応型AI最適化 – 機械学習技術を活用し、過去のパフォーマンスとリアルタイム市場分析に基づいて取引パラメータを動的に調整します。 ポートフォリオの分散化 – すべての外国為替ペアとゴールドを含む複数の資産クラスを統合し、リ
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
エキスパート
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
XD FlashScalp EA
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
エキスパート
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Universal MT5 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
RSIインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、アカウント、手動取引、または他の専門家によって開かれた取引で失われたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバーです
The Market Beast MT5
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
エキスパート
Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Multi-Currency Trading with News Filter 1. Overview: The EA is designed to trade multiple currency pairs efficiently. It incorporates a robust news filter to avoid trading during high-impact news events. It has been thoroughly tested using FTMO data and is suitable for prop firms. 2. Key Features: a. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA supports simultaneous trading across various currency pairs. It dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions and ris
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
エキスパート
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
エキスパート
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
エキスパート
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
エキスパート
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
エキスパート
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
エキスパート
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。20枠中、残りは 7枠のみ ― まもなく完売です。 価格はまもなく 999ドル に引き上げられます。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:/
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $555 は 1月19日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $675 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAUUSD（金） 時間軸 : 30分（反応速度とシグナル品質の
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
エキスパート
Cheat Engineは、中程度のゴールドスキャルピングシステムで、WebベースのAPIを介して取得したグローバルFXセンチメントに基づいて判断を行うことができます。 Cheat Engineのライブシグナルは近日公開予定です。現在の価格は値上げされます。期間限定価格 199  USD 単発取引のみ。グリッドやマーチンゲールは一切使用しません。 日次ボラティリティに適応するインテリジェントなトレーリングストップによる決済 グローバルFXセンチメントとは、総口座価値10億USDを超える数十万人のトレーダーのポジションを測定したものです。Cheat EngineはAPIを通じてこのデータを即座に取得し、判断に活用することができます。これはオプション機能であり、ユーザーが完全にカスタマイズできます。 推奨 チャート: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 入力設定 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - 口座通貨のこの金額ごとに0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開く際に許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
エキスパート
プロップファーム準備完了！ 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO結果   |  パブリックコミュニティ 発売価格: 189 ドル、次回価格: 289 ドル (残り 3 部のみ) ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせくださ
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (104)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信