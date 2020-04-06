BTC Trader MT5
- Эксперты
- Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
- Версия: 1.80
- Обновлено: 3 декабря 2025
- Активации: 7
The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD.
Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.
Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: D1
- Minimum Deposit : $400.
- Account Type: Low spreads account.
- Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
- Trade BTCUSD
- Every trade is protected with {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk % (1-100) Please Type it}.
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Very easy to install,
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Please contact me with any questions:
