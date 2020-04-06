BTC Trader MT4

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD.

Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. 

Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test

 Live Signal Info        
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: D1
  • Minimum Deposit : $200.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
        Specifications:
    • Trade BTCUSD
    • Every trade is protected with  {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk %  (1-100) Please Type it}.
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

    Super Flash sale offer for limited time. 

    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah
    Also add me as a friend.



