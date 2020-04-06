AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5

AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – Precision AI-Powered Gold Trading

Please find the SET FILE in the comment section to be used only for backtesting and live testing on Gold/XAUUSD in the M15 timeframe.

Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to dominate the XAUUSD market with AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – a next-generation expert advisor designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Smart Features:

AI-driven buy and sell signal generation based on dynamic thresholds

Advanced martingale logic with customizable risk recovery options

Integrated trailing stop, take profit, and time-based entry filters

Optimized for low-risk scalping and trend-catching with minimal intervention

Time-filtering by day and hour ensures entries only during optimal trading windows

Best Use Practices:

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M15 (optimized for precision)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Works best with low spread ECN brokers

Start trading gold like a pro – let AI do the heavy lifting.

Whether you are a beginner or experienced trader, AI Trend Catcher Gold offers the ideal blend of automation, performance, and risk management for serious XAUUSD trading.




