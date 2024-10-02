Sigma Bot

4.5

WATCH SIGMA EA TRADE LIVE

HOW SIGMA EA WAS DEVELOPED

It all started in 2015 when I started my crypto trading journey and bought a bitcoin, Initially I tried each and every stratagey available at that time, I was lucky enough to cash the 2017 crypto bull run even though I was still hopping from one stratagey to another, Finally I came to know about the supply and demand concept which intrigued me alot and also made lots of sense, I started working on it with great results but the crypto market begun to crash and I was smart enough to  move all of my funds to forex, After successfully applying and optimizing my stratagey for two years I started developing my EA in 2019 and since then its being optimized on regular basis.

HOW THE EA WORKS


My EA places pending orders after analyzing the market structure & parameters, The EA is backtested thoroughly and it is the only EA in the market who has similar backtesting results and forward testing results, you can download the demo and test it for yourself.

HOW TO OPERATE SIGMA EA

1- Only use the provided set files for backtesting and forward testing, DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS.
2- Sigma EA is Optimized for Exness Broker Only, If you want to use it on any other broker, Create a demo account on exness, Setup Sigma EA on exness demo and copy trades from there to your broker,
If you are unable to create demo on exness broker, inbox me I will provide you with the demo account.
3- Once you load the EA on the chart , DONOT CHANGE ANY SETTING, TIME FRAME infact anything, donot restart your terminal and just let it run.
4- If you change the setting, time frame or restart the EA it will start from scratch and will remove the previous pending orders and also will not recover the previous losing trades so its important that 
once you run the EA, JUST LET IT RUN 
5- If you want to stop the EA for any reason Wait for the EA to recover all the losing trades before stopping it.
6- For live accounts and backtesting DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS only use the provided setfiles.

PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SET FILE FROM HERE ( for exness broker only )

GBPUSD H4 SETFILEhttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759394
EURUSD H6 SETFILEhttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764073
EURUSD H4 SETFILE : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764074

sigma is optimized for EXNESSS only, If you cannot open an account on exness please contact me and I will provide you the demo account for copying trades to your broker.

please use the set files for backtesting & forward testing,

BACKTESTING INSTRUCTIONS: 

1- Please Use recommended balance and target percent, ESPECIALLY TIME FRAME & only use exness broker 

2- Only use the setfile for backtesting donot use default settings ever

3- Use exness, zero account as the EA is optimized for Exness only

SETTINGS: USE THE SET FILE ONLY ( DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS)

MARKET ENTRY: PENDING ORDERS ( ONLY BUY/SELL ZONES ARE VISIBLE TO BROKER NOT THE PENDING ORDERS)

BACKTESTS: "Every tick based on real ticks" from 2020 to 2025( till date)

SUPPORT: CONTACT ME FOR SUPPORT  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salarahmed


Отзывы 11
ENGRNAEEMMUFTI
24
ENGRNAEEMMUFTI 2025.11.13 05:12 
 

BEST SIGMA EA BOT.... must try it... highly recommended, first person I met on Internet, which is Honest in his words, Thank you very much....

m_azam991
45
m_azam991 2025.08.21 12:47 
 

Indeed one of the best EA I have ever seen. Every one should give it a try then You guys know how much potential this EA has.

Ahamed Khan Dalazack
135
Ahamed Khan Dalazack 2025.03.29 22:05 
 

I have purchased many Expert Advisors (EAs), but I have never come across one like this! With a high return on a small investment of just $300—backed by proof—it truly stands out. A big salute to the seller for the transparency before purchase and the excellent after-sales support!

Рекомендуем также
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Эксперты
Holeshot Max – ваш лучший помощник в трейдинге Holeshot Max — это не просто еще один торговый инструмент; это сложный союзник, призванный дать трейдерам всех уровней возможность легко завоевывать рынки. Holeshot Max, созданный на базе мощной платформы Metatrader 5, оснащен специальной системой управления капиталом, которая полностью передает контроль в ваши руки. Попрощайтесь со стрессом и неопределенностью: с Holeshot Max вы можете торговать без беспокойства, зная, что ваша толерантность к ри
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Эксперты
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ВСЕГО 34 9 $ вместо 990$! По акции осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   Комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Живые результаты с низким риском Живые результаты с высоким риском Добро пожаловать в STABILITY PRO   : одну из самых передовых, стабильных и безопасных сетевых систем на рынке! Этот советник прошел стресс-тестирование на всей доступной истории валютных пар, которые он использует.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Эксперты
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Эксперты
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
GoldMax   EA   – это один из лучших советников для Meta Trader 5. Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент, множитель лота, сетку и механизм сокращения просадки.  Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization Trading th
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
FXmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader  5 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует стандартные индикаторы   Meta   Trader  5 .  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click Here ] Рек
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Эксперты
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Эксперты
Эта стратегия сочетает   конверт Надарая-Уотсона ,   RSI (индекс относительной силы)   и   ATR Stop Loss Finder , чтобы находить надежные торговые сигналы и управлять стоп-лоссом на основе волатильности. Подходит для   следования за трендом и торговли на откатах . Как работает: •   Конверт Надарая-Уотсона   – индикатор, основанный на регрессионном сглаживании, определяет динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления. •   RSI   – измеряет силу тренда и выявляет перекупленность/перепроданность.
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SWmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   5 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading th
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Эксперты
Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD, XAUUSD и AUDCAD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное обучение, и технологии анализа данных на основе ИИ, предо
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в       GoldSKY EA   — это высокопроизводительная внутридневная торговая программа для XAUUSD (золота). Разработанная нашей командой, она направлена на…       Обычные счета, финансируемые профессиональные счета и профессиональные вызовы!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  GoldSky использует   графики с минутным таймфреймом. Результаты тестирования за 5 и 10 лет доступны в разделе комм
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Эксперты
Торговая Система AI MAP Торговая Система AI MAP AI MAP — это автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для анализа рыночных условий и выполнения сделок на основе алгоритмической логики. Система использует многоуровневую аналитическую структуру для оценки ценового движения, объема и рыночных настроений без ручного вмешательства. Онлайн-мониторинг (+ 3 месяца)    || Чат-группа    Архитектура Системы EA включает специализированные модули обработки для работы с различными аспектами рынка
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
Другие продукты этого автора
Sigma Indicator
Ahmed Furqan
Индикаторы
Sigma Indicator is used by Sigma Expert advisor for plotting the zones but now its available for members to apply their stratagies on Sigma supply and demand levels. Instructions:  1- Donot Change time frames instead run several pairs with different time frames with sigma indicator 2- For exness : Search for smaller zone = True For other brokers keep it False 3- Maximum zone size = 0 4- Minimum zone size = 0  5 - Back candles = 300
Фильтр:
ENGRNAEEMMUFTI
24
ENGRNAEEMMUFTI 2025.11.13 05:12 
 

BEST SIGMA EA BOT.... must try it... highly recommended, first person I met on Internet, which is Honest in his words, Thank you very much....

m_azam991
45
m_azam991 2025.08.21 12:47 
 

Indeed one of the best EA I have ever seen. Every one should give it a try then You guys know how much potential this EA has.

mslog20
117
mslog20 2025.05.16 15:36 
 

❌ EA REVIEW: Revenge-Based Lot Size Increase — Extremely Dangerous! I tested this EA and quickly realized it follows a highly dangerous revenge trading strategy. After every losing trade, it increases the lot size aggressively, with no regard for account size, risk limits, or smart money management. Here’s what it does: Loss on 0.01 lot? Next trade is 0.31. Lose again? Jumps to 2 lots. Lose again? Explodes to 40 lots. This EA doesn’t care if you have $1,000 or $100,000 — it will blow your account fast. This is not risk management, it’s emotional revenge trading built into a robot. A few losing trades (which happen even in good strategies) will trigger massive positions that destroy your margin and equity. ❗ Problems: No fixed risk per trade No max lot cap No stop trading after consecutive losses No awareness of margin levels I cannot recommend this EA to anyone. Even experienced traders would be at huge risk using it. If you're considering it — don't. This is a recipe for blowing accounts, not building them.

Ahmed Furqan
2367
Ответ разработчика Ahmed Furqan 2025.05.16 16:53
On recommended settings and pairs it has never blown even a single account.
The only way you can lose money is if you went against my recommendations which were very crystal clear on sigma product page.
It took me years to develop sigma EA you cannot judge it in a month. 1- Sigma EA is a percentage based system not Lot size based system, It uses variable stop losses and variable take profits, The lot size depends upon Take profit pips, If tp pips are larger in number the lot size
will be smaller and vice versa, EA aims for a certain percentage and calculates the lot size accordingly.
Example: Lets say the tp pips are 10 the lot size will be much bigger also the stop loss will be smaller as it has to reach the target percent, if tp pips are 100 the lot size will be much smaller and stop loss pips will be much higher. I recommend to use GBPUSD AND EURUSD it has phenomenal backtesting and live account results and also all sigma users have the exact same trades open so its not even possible that you lose money on eurusd and gbpusd. Even sigma live results are better then backtesting results ( as in backtest it fails 2024-11 but it survived in live accounts) So the only way you can lose money is if you went against my recommendations or you just casually tested it on demo, assumed it works like this or that and quickly pulled the trigger. or you used GOLD against my recommendations, Constant warnings and ignoring every piece of content I shared. rest please do share your trade histories, settings etc in whatsapp or personal message I will see where you went wrong.
Ahamed Khan Dalazack
135
Ahamed Khan Dalazack 2025.03.29 22:05 
 

I have purchased many Expert Advisors (EAs), but I have never come across one like this! With a high return on a small investment of just $300—backed by proof—it truly stands out. A big salute to the seller for the transparency before purchase and the excellent after-sales support!

ausaf ahmad
28
ausaf ahmad 2025.02.24 15:30 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Imdadmt5
19
Imdadmt5 2024.11.19 17:41 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Tayyab824
29
Tayyab824 2024.10.13 03:50 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

syed muhammad obaid
23
syed muhammad obaid 2024.10.12 20:04 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

arsaeed456
24
arsaeed456 2024.10.12 15:45 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Abdul Muneeb
34
Abdul Muneeb 2024.10.12 15:34 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

imran khan
28
imran khan 2024.10.12 15:33 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв