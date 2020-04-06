Bantam

Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1)

Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1). It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels, based on internal logic derived from price structure.

The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system. Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to continue depending on price momentum. A moderate loss recovery mechanism is included, aimed at improving performance under controlled risk.

Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: EUR/USD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Entry Method: Pending orders placed at selected highs and lows

  • Exit Logic: Trailing stop + time-based exit

  • Loss Recovery: Moderate, single-level recovery system (not grid/martingale)

Key Features

  • Fully automated

  • Trade management via trailing stop and time filters

  • One trade per direction at a time

  • Does not use grid or martingale systems

  • Compatible with hedge and netting account types

Usage Recommendations

  • Run on a VPS with low latency

  • Use with brokers that offer Raw spreads, zero-spread account and fast execution 

  • Recommended minimum deposit: $50

  • Always test in a demo or low-risk live environment before full deployment

⚠️ Note: This EA is not guaranteed to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own discretion and only with risk capital.


📩 Need Custom EA Settings?
💡 Want to Create Your Own Expert Advisor?

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!



Другие продукты этого автора
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (5)
Утилиты
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Утилиты
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
FREE
Eurusd Price Pulse
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
FREE
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Kali Layers Toolbox
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
Bold AI
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Red Cross
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
