DS Gold Robot MT4

4.1

Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with XAUUSD pairs. With its advanced analytical capabilities, DS Gold Robot constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends, patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, as well as additional security (max loss, max dd%) and also Recovery System. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The DS Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $699 valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1299.

After purchasing or renting the DS Gold, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:
  • Accessible price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair, XAUUSD
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed
  • Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step
  • Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...
  • All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Break Even
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for free

Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • Breakeven - is set as default
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default
  • Maximum daily drawdown %
  • News filter - report for USD currency
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Gold trend - function checking the long trend on the XAUUSD pair
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday
  • Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example 1-2-3-4
  • OCO Mode, for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers
  • Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market
  • Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the XAUUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • DS Gold Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. 

    Information:

    • Pair: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M5
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 7.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $699, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.

    GopiK
    35
    So far, so good 
     

    So far, so good

    Whoopty_FX
    154
    Whoopty_FX 2025.09.28 17:23 
     

    After extensive backtesting and a few days on a live account, I can say this EA is legitimate. Support has been responsive, and I've made back half of the purchase price in just 3 trading days using default settings.

    Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom
    302
    Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom 2025.09.10 18:12 
     

    Hello all im running DS Gold and Big Forex Players and i must say they work excelent so far. About the DX Gold, support has a channel on telegram with dedicated ppl wich i find very good. Reliability is good and stable also usability supports from channel, here they very clearly letting you know that to run bot in demo mode first is a good choice in that way you get to know the parameters well, as we know in demo mode you can you can alter settings and that is really how you get to learn how to use the bot, a good one is that you can alter the lotsize either by fixed or you can set a procentage of the account. Very important feature is the one that you can set a stop out so you dont blow your account, this one i find very userfriendly. / Peter

    GopiK
    35
    So far, so good 
     

    So far, so good

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.06 14:17
    You are welcome👍📊
    Waldemar Ens
    52
    Waldemar Ens 2025.10.06 07:16 
     

    Hello, how can I contact support? I've purchased the robot. What exactly do I need to set up after installation?

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.06 09:24
    Hi. Thanks for your message, I sent you a private message.
    Whoopty_FX
    154
    Whoopty_FX 2025.09.28 17:23 
     

    After extensive backtesting and a few days on a live account, I can say this EA is legitimate. Support has been responsive, and I've made back half of the purchase price in just 3 trading days using default settings.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.28 19:50
    You are welcome👍📊
    Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom
    302
    Karl Hakan Peter Hellstrom 2025.09.10 18:12 
     

    Hello all im running DS Gold and Big Forex Players and i must say they work excelent so far. About the DX Gold, support has a channel on telegram with dedicated ppl wich i find very good. Reliability is good and stable also usability supports from channel, here they very clearly letting you know that to run bot in demo mode first is a good choice in that way you get to know the parameters well, as we know in demo mode you can you can alter settings and that is really how you get to learn how to use the bot, a good one is that you can alter the lotsize either by fixed or you can set a procentage of the account. Very important feature is the one that you can set a stop out so you dont blow your account, this one i find very userfriendly. / Peter

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.10 18:44
    You are welcome👍📊
    Victor Che
    63
    Victor Che 2025.08.28 11:54 
     

    The EA may be a bit slow at times, but that’s actually one of its strengths—it doesn’t rush into trades. Every position that opens and closes has been consistently profitable and reliable. I appreciate the steady approach and the fact that it focuses on quality setups rather than impulsive moves. This makes it a trustworthy tool for long-term use.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 11:54
    You are welcome👍📊
    GregorThieler
    92
    GregorThieler 2025.08.18 10:30 
     

    The DS Gold Robot has been very consistent in my trading, delivering steady daily profits on XAUUSD. It runs as a breakout strategy, taking advantage of strong price moves with clear entries and exits. Trade management is excellent, with every position protected by TP, SL, trailing stop, breakeven, and additional safety measures including a recovery mode. From my experience the EA is reliable, robust and very well suited for professional use. It provides consistency day after day, and the ongoing updates and strong developer support add even more confidence for long-term trading.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.18 10:55
    You are welcome👍📊
    hasan87tr
    69
    hasan87tr 2025.07.21 21:34 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.21 21:39
    You are welcome👍📊
    OpatraoMestre
    35
    OpatraoMestre 2025.01.31 17:14 
     

    So far, so good - the EA does as advertised like clockwork. The telegram group is very useful as there's quick response to any questions from what I can see. Currently running on demo and will update with time once I've had the chance to really play around with the settings. Thumbs up from me.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.01.31 17:33
    You are welcome👍📊
    Angga Anugrawan
    390
    Angga Anugrawan 2025.01.23 05:59 
     

    I purchased the EA on January 23, 2025, with high expectations. However, after just a short period of use, it has been underwhelming. Let me explain the issues.

    Currently, there are 5 sell positions floating at the bottom price while the market is moving upward, and 5 buy positions floating at the top price while the market is moving downward. The EA is hedging, but all 10 positions are currently at a loss. The low take-profit (TP), combined with the trailing stop, makes it almost impossible to recover, while the excessively high stop-loss (SL) is set at 1000 pips.

    To recover these losses, the EA continuously opens larger lot sizes each day, hoping that a winning position will offset the losses. However, this strategy consistently fails, as the positions remain incorrect.

    In its current state, I cannot recommend buying this EA. The developer needs to address these critical issues—don’t waste your money.

    Author's Reply:

    Hi, we sent you the News EA for free, yet you left a bad review. This is unfair, and as a result, access to both groups has been disabled. Additionally, the News EA will expire soon.

    Author's Reply:

    Hi, you have the right to express dissatisfaction with our product, and we genuinely want satisfied customers. To resolve this, here’s an offer for you:

    I can send you one robot from the following list for use on two account numbers:

    XG Gold EA

    FX EURUSD EA

    Scalping Robot (available in two weeks)

    Stock Index EA

    If you don’t want any of the above robots, I can issue a $399 refund via USDT or bank transfer. You may continue using the current robot since we do not have the option to cancel the purchase.

    Please select one option and delete the review.

    honest review:

    This is a scam. DO NOT BUY IT! The same EA is being rebranded with different names like "Gold EA," "EURUSD EA," "GBPUSD EA," etc.

    Live signals? They show massive drawdowns in the red. To hide this, you need to create new accounts to erase the bad trading history. LOL!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.11 18:54
    This review was posted to promote their own weak products that have no real competitive edge, and some people resort to such tactics, it’s unfortunate🤷‍♂️
    893443
    27
    893443 2025.01.22 11:11 
     

    Thanks you for helping the team,you have great products ,EA works well

    MQL TOOLS SL
    70414
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.01.22 11:15
    You are welcome👍📊
    Rodrigo Benites De Moraes
    620
    Rodrigo Benites De Moraes 2025.01.21 20:42 
     

    DS GOLD ROBOT - quickly breaks your account GBP ROBOT - horrible EUR ROBOT - loss after loss AI ROBOT - this is the worst and most expensive of all Don't buy anything from this company.

    Ответ на отзыв