Bitcoin Expert MT4

- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$)Only 1 purchase is 49$.

- Lifetime update free

Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority. Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger without central banks control.

The EA Has High safety, which sets trades based on good risk/reward ratio. It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels with many AI conditions to find best position trades powered by GPT-4 Open AI.

It Controls risk, finding trends and Top/Low levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities in the amazing cryptocurrency market.

Features:

  • Powerful BTCUSD pair
  • Fixed Take profit and Stop Loss in per trade
  • Trading 365 days a year
  • News Filtering
  • Updates free
Parameters:
  • You do not need to set any settings

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 200$
  • Recommended Brokers: All account types in well-known broker
Sivakashi
Sivakashi 2025.10.21 11:52 
 

Bitcoin Expert MT4 is one of the safest EA with fixed TP/SL. Elif Kaya's support also excellent.

Bob0511
Bob0511 2025.10.06 17:22 
 

This is a great expert. It also has excellent customer support. Author responds very quickly and will answer any questions. I highly recommend.

Hassan
Hassan 2025.09.06 09:30 
 

I am loving what is Elif is creating. No complicated setups no tones of parameters. The optimal setup is already implemented so no need for even for set files. The author shares a guide file with every indicator that includes setups recommendations. She listens to my feedback and always ready to support.

