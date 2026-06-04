The Gold Space MT4

5 
Live Signal on Vantage

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091

live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2% risk.

Add webrequest for news filter

https://nfs.faireconomy.media


Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by strictly adhering to institutional-level risk management and systematic execution.

Core Strategy: The system's engine operates on a robust Breakout stratergy. It continuously monitors and calculates the charts to identify consolidation zones. When the price cleanly breaks out of this dynamic range, the EA enters the market to capture the ensuing momentum, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend.

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • Strict Customized SL and TARGET


Key Features:

  • Specialized for Gold: Hyper-optimized for the unique volatility, volume, and liquidity patterns of XAUUSD.

  • Advanced Risk Protection: Utilizes strict USD-based Stop Loss parameters to protect account equity and maintain strict control over relative and maximal drawdown.

  • Smart Compounding: Integrates mathematically sound auto-compounding logic to safely scale lot sizes as your account balance grows.

  • Broker Agnostic & Reliable: Thoroughly backtested and proven to perform excellently on low-spread, raw commission accounts (highly compatible with Vantage and Exness).

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and efficient code, ensuring flawless 24/7 continuous operation on any Virtual Private Server without terminal lag.

Recommendations for Optimal Performance:

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively. 

  • TimeFrame: 1HR Timeframe highly recommeded

  • Recommended Account Type: Hedging account with Raw/Zero Spread.

  • Recommended Broker: Vantage Raw Spread Account And Exness Raw Spread Acoount

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 For 0.01 lot.

  • Specially Designed and ready for Cent accounts.

  • Execution Setup: A low-latency VPS is strictly recommended to ensure lightning-fast order execution during breakouts.

Can be used on multiple timeframe depending on what you looking for, The EA can be configured as you want

Jan 2026 to May 2026
Timeframe
M1 = 1900+ trades
M5 = 1200+ trades
M15 = 750+ trades 
H1 = 350+ trades

All has a winning rate of 70%-85%

The Best part of this EA is it make profit on a clean breakout and never let your balance go down, its either sideways or only upside.


Input Range Mode:

Option1: Tight Range = More number of calls (Focused on making profits)

Option2: Wide Range = Less number of calls (Focused more on accuracy and PF)

Option3: Mixed Range = Balance between Option1 and Option2.



DISCLAIMER

TheGoldSpace is designed for traders who understand that real-market execution and risk control matter more than perfect historical data.

The EA focuses on adaptive behavior, controlled risk, and consistency under live market conditions

The EA does not promise guarantee profits, risk what you can afford.

Once you purchase the product contact me personally for manual and setfiles.

Introductory Price $199.00
Price increases $50.00 on every 5 Purchases
Final Price $999.00
Upcoming update: If you use cent account you will soon reach the lot limit, will add a feature to add addtional order once lot size size reach maxium allowwed lot

Отзывы 1
kamisan_kowai
324
kamisan_kowai 2026.07.29 23:22 
 

It’s been a month since I bought it, and so far, it’s been great.

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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
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Эксперты
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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kamisan_kowai
324
kamisan_kowai 2026.07.29 23:22 
 

It’s been a month since I bought it, and so far, it’s been great.

Ayush V Jain
468
Ответ разработчика Ayush V Jain 2026.07.30 10:49
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
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