Kyandoru Trader

🔥 KYANDORU EA – Precision-Powered Trading Intelligence

Kyandoru is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a battle-tested trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution. Built from the ground up for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness, dynamic ATR-based entries, and institutional-grade pending order logic to dominate modern forex conditions.

Key Features

  • 📈 Smart Pending Orders: Strategically deploys Buy/Sell Stop orders using ATR-adjusted entry zones for higher probability breakouts.

  • 🔐 Validation-Safe Logic: Fully compliant with MetaQuotes Market standards — no stop-outs, no runaway lots, no margin overloads.

  • 🧠 Adaptive Risk Engine: Dynamically adjusts lot size based on trade history, available margin, and volatility conditions — protecting capital while compounding gains.

  • ⚙️ Netting Mode Compatible: Seamlessly trades in netting environments with intelligent position conflict management.

  • 🚀 Multi-Symbol Mastery: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD) across M1–D1 timeframes.

  • 🌐 High-Precision Entry Timing: Filters out low-liquidity hours and dangerous spreads to avoid false signals and ensure clean fills.

  • 🧪 Proven in MetaQuotes Testing: Passed stress validation on all required pairs and timeframes — Kyandoru is built to survive and thrive.

📊 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking automated breakouts with built-in risk control

  • Accounts with netting mode and leverage-aware constraints

  • Professionals who demand clean code, transparent logs, and consistent execution

⚠️ Requirements

  • Minimum recommended balance: $100

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (Netting or Hedging)

  • VPS or low-latency environment recommended for optimal pending order performance

💬 Ready to Experience Kyandoru?

Stop gambling. Start executing with surgical precision.
Kyandoru was designed to adapt, survive, and grow your edge in today's complex markets.


Produtos recomendados
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Princípio de Funcionamento O Golden Extreme Furious EA é um sistema inteligente de recuperação e acumulação de compras (BUY Recovery Grid) desenvolvido especialmente para XAUUSD (Ouro) . Ele combina análise técnica avançada (indicadores AO e AC, de Bill Williams) com uma gestão de ordens inteligente que busca sempre fechar o ciclo em lucro , mesmo após movimentos contrários do mercado. O robô atua apenas em operações de compra (BUY) , aproveitando as correções e recuperações naturais do ouro. Qu
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Experts
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings. Tailored for traders who value steady
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que opera em momentos de alto contraste, utilizando o indicador estocástico e o indicador de índice de commodities, utilizando pontos de sobrecompra ou sobrevenda ou a indicação ADX para sair de operações. Ele também possui um controle de stop-loss que opera com base em uma diferença percentual no preço, com escalonamento progressivo do lote conforme o saldo aumenta, monitorando a chamada de margem da conta. Aprenda quais parâmetros apresentam melhor desempenho para cada símbo
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
LinLit mq5 EURAUD
Toma Tomov
Experts
LinLit mq5 EURAUD  is fully automated EA. The input parameters are optimized for EURAUD - M15 time frame We use,  Envelopes, Volumes  and Money Flow Index indicators EA  NOT  use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies! Full compliance with the FIFO method! Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings. Symbol : EURAUD. Time Frame : M15. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage Minimum Deposit : $200 USD. Parameters Entry lot size : Initial lot size
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Index 2in1
Extraordinary Productions
Experts
INDEX 2IN1 1. Description and strategy The Index2in1 combines two strategies in one ea to enhance the performance and reduce the drawdown. Both strategies only open buy positions. The first strategy (DLO) refers to a Daily Long Only strategy which means that buy trades are taken daily if it meets the criteria as per the setup in the settings. The strategy is based on the premise that indices tend to go up in the long run. Trades are closed in the evening at the time specified in the settings.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Range Destroyer
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Experts
Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor para BTCUSD (MT5) Informações gerais Bitcoin Sniper é um Expert Advisor automatizado desenvolvido para MetaTrader 5. O EA foi projetado para negociar o símbolo BTCUSD no timeframe M30 utilizando regras internas predefinidas e parâmetros configuráveis pelo usuário. Após ser aplicado ao gráfico, todas as operações são gerenciadas automaticamente de acordo com as configurações de entrada selecionadas. Condições de negociação Símbolo: BTCUSD Timeframe: M30 Depósito m
FREE
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
GoldBorg
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
Experts
This is the Goldborg Gold EA. It trades on the XAUUSD chart in the 1H timeframe. This EA is optimized for the Broker ICTrading only! NO MARTINGALE OR GRID  The signal is a combination of both Stonks Go Up EA and Goldborg (both EAs that I sell). The price will be changed to $500 each if the signal hits 210%! https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322075?source=Site So get the power duo until the price increases! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135150?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rat
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Experts
VR Smart Grid é um consultor comercial completo para MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido com base na estratégia clássica de negociação em grid. O robô abre posições de forma independente, as gerencia e as fecha em partes, criando uma grade de pedidos eficiente que se adapta às mudanças do mercado. Após 15 anos de desenvolvimento, o consultor passou por milhares de variações e testes — é resultado do aperfeiçoamento sistemático em contas reais e de demonstração. Arquivos de conjunto, versõe
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalper de alta velocidade com seleção automática de parâmetros para cada par de moedas automaticamente. Você sonha com um consultor que calcule automaticamente os parâmetros de negociação? Otimizado e ajustado automaticamente? A versão completa do sistema para o MetaTrader 4:    Scalper  TickSniper  para MetaTrader 4 \ TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. Para começar a negociar co
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. O preço aumentará em breve para US$ 999 . Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema automatizado de negociação
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 199  USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Empresa de produção pronta! Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO     |    Comunidade pública PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO: US$ 249, Próximo preço: US$ 349 (Apenas 6 unidades restantes) O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizado profissional para ouro (XAUUSD). E
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Mais do autor
Precision Scalper Pro
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
Precision Scalper Pro  MT4  | $50 One-Time | 10 Activations  Meet Precision Scalper Pro, a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed to streamline trading with pinpoint accuracy and efficiency. No Fancy buttons and displays, just straight up trading with the best logic and profit in mind. It does the work so you don't have to! Minimum Equity requirements to start with the ability to adjust your risk management settings. Tailor parameters like lot size, risk management, and entry/exit rules to fit
EagleEye Advisor
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
EagleEye Advisor – Tactical Edge for Serious Traders Version: 1.0 • Platform: MetaTrader 4 • Price: $1,147 • Rental: $147/month Overview EagleEye Advisor is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand multi-layered confirmation , smart analytics , and real-time adaptability across Forex, metals, and indices. Whether you're executing on XAUUSD , ETHUSD , or SPX500 , EagleEye applies a synchronized, cross-timeframe analysis system to filter only the h
Xalpha Scalps
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
X-ALPHA SCALPS MT4  | $50 One-Time | 10 Activations  Designed for Gold, Crypto & Volatility Markets X-ALPHA SCALPS -  Quantum Trading Expert Advisor —the ultimate solution engineered for high-frequency, precision trading across forex, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Designed with cutting-edge technology and refined by advanced mathematical models,  this EA transforms your trading strategy into a dynamic, high-performance engine. Hybrid Algorithmic Mastery: Multi-Strategy Integration: Seamlessly
Quick Gold Scalper
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
Best quick Scalper all logic already calculated and takes profit automatically. Uses automatic lot size and opens to roughly available margin both market and pending orders. Use with min 500 account balance. Contact me or purchase one of my other apps for more features. Uses RSI, MACD, Stoch's, Bollinger, MFI, A/D, and ATR for trade logic. Already implemented all the settings no need for inputs.
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário