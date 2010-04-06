Kyandoru Trader

🔥 KYANDORU EA – Precision-Powered Trading Intelligence

Kyandoru is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a battle-tested trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution. Built from the ground up for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness, dynamic ATR-based entries, and institutional-grade pending order logic to dominate modern forex conditions.

Key Features

  • 📈 Smart Pending Orders: Strategically deploys Buy/Sell Stop orders using ATR-adjusted entry zones for higher probability breakouts.

  • 🔐 Validation-Safe Logic: Fully compliant with MetaQuotes Market standards — no stop-outs, no runaway lots, no margin overloads.

  • 🧠 Adaptive Risk Engine: Dynamically adjusts lot size based on trade history, available margin, and volatility conditions — protecting capital while compounding gains.

  • ⚙️ Netting Mode Compatible: Seamlessly trades in netting environments with intelligent position conflict management.

  • 🚀 Multi-Symbol Mastery: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD) across M1–D1 timeframes.

  • 🌐 High-Precision Entry Timing: Filters out low-liquidity hours and dangerous spreads to avoid false signals and ensure clean fills.

  • 🧪 Proven in MetaQuotes Testing: Passed stress validation on all required pairs and timeframes — Kyandoru is built to survive and thrive.

📊 Ideal For

  • Traders seeking automated breakouts with built-in risk control

  • Accounts with netting mode and leverage-aware constraints

  • Professionals who demand clean code, transparent logs, and consistent execution

⚠️ Requirements

  • Minimum recommended balance: $100

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (Netting or Hedging)

  • VPS or low-latency environment recommended for optimal pending order performance

💬 Ready to Experience Kyandoru?

Stop gambling. Start executing with surgical precision.
Kyandoru was designed to adapt, survive, and grow your edge in today's complex markets.


