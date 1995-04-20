Professional Trade Arrow 

works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe

the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator

Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities

Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.

wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades.





Settings:

Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better signal.)

Trend Arrow Super We recommend a trend indicator -













