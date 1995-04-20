Professional Trade Arrow
- Индикаторы
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Professional Trade Arrow
Non-repaint MT4 technical indicator.
works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe
the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator
Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities
Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.
wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades.
Settings:
Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better signal.)
We recommend a trend indicator - Trend Arrow Super
