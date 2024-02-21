HorizonFX

HorizonFX — Market Oscillator for Technical Analysis Support

HorizonFX is a market oscillator developed to support Forex traders in technical analysis, assisting in the observation of price behavior, momentum, and volatility. Built upon a proprietary mathematical formulation, HorizonFX is designed to complement existing analysis methods, offering an additional perspective on market conditions.

Rather than replacing decision-making or guaranteeing outcomes, HorizonFX functions as a helper tool, providing visual signals that can be interpreted alongside price action, risk management rules, and broader market context.

Key Characteristics of HorizonFX

Proprietary Calculation Model
HorizonFX employs a custom mathematical model that combines multiple market variables to generate its oscillating lines. This approach aims to provide a structured view of momentum shifts and relative volatility, helping traders identify potential areas of interest in the market.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
The indicator is designed to operate consistently across different timeframes. It can be applied to various trading styles — such as scalping, intraday analysis, or swing trading — as a contextual support tool, adapting to the trader’s preferred market horizon.

Signal Interpretation Support
HorizonFX highlights potential directional biases through visual oscillations and crossings. These signals are not trading instructions, but reference points that may assist traders in evaluating market conditions when combined with other indicators or analytical techniques.

User-Oriented Design
With a clear and intuitive interface, HorizonFX is accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. Its visual structure helps simplify the interpretation of momentum dynamics without overwhelming the chart.

Intended Use

HorizonFX is intended to be used as part of a broader trading system, alongside tools such as trend analysis, support and resistance levels, volume studies, and proper risk management. Market conditions can change rapidly, and no indicator should be used in isolation.

By serving as an analytical helper, HorizonFX supports traders in building more structured and informed market analysis, while reinforcing the importance of discipline, testing, and personal strategy development.

hani
209
2024.03.08 15:56 
 

Great indicator, I really liked it and it helped me a lot in getting into trades.

RiKen
Gabriel Gomes
Индикаторы
RiKen — Technical Analysis Indicator for Market Observation and Signal Support RiKen is a technical analysis indicator developed to assist traders in analyzing market behavior , offering structured visual references that support decision-making. Designed as a complementary analytical tool, RiKen helps users observe potential price movements, momentum shifts, and contextual entry or exit zones when combined with a broader trading strategy. Rather than guaranteeing results or outcomes, RiKen focus
