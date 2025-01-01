ДокументацияРазделы
HistorySelectByPosition

Запрашивает историю сделок и ордеров, имеющих указанный идентификатор позиции.

bool  HistorySelectByPosition(
   ulong   position_id     // идентификатор позиции - POSITION_IDENTIFIER
   );

Параметры

position_id

[in]  Идентификатор позиции, который проставляется на каждом исполненном ордере и на каждой сделке.

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.

Примечание

Не следует путать между собой ордера из торговой истории и действующие отложенные ордера, которые отображаются на вкладке "Торговля" в панели "Инструменты". Список ордеров, которые были отменены или привели к проведению торговой операции, можно посмотреть  в закладке "История" на панели "Инструменты" клиентского терминала.

Функция HistorySelectByPosition() создает в mql5-программе список ордеров и список сделок с указанным идентификатором позиции для дальнейшего обращения к элементам списка посредством соответствующих функций. Размер списка сделок можно узнать с помощью функции HistoryDealsTotal(), размер списка ордеров в истории можно получить с HistoryOrdersTotal(). Перебор элементов списка ордеров лучше всего проводить функцией HistoryOrderGetTicket(), для элементов списка сделок соответственно подходит функция HistoryDealGetTicket().

После применения функции HistoryOrderSelect() список ордеров в истории, доступных mql5-программе, сбрасывается и заполняется заново найденным ордером, если поиск ордера по тикету завершился успешно. То же самое относится к списку сделок, доступных mql5-программе – он сбрасывается функцией HistoryDealSelect() и заполняется заново в случае успешного получения сделки по номеру тикета.

Пример:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long  pos_id_array[];         // массив для хранения идентификаторов позиций
 
//--- запрашиваем всю историю
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- соберём в массив все Position ID, возникшие только от отложенных ордеров
   int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE);
      long pos_id=HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_POSITION_ID);
      if(type<=ORDER_TYPE_SELL || pos_id==0)
         continue;
      
      int size=ArraySize(pos_id_array);
      if(ArrayResize(pos_id_arraysize+1)==size+1)
         pos_id_array[size]=pos_id;
     }
   
//--- по списку идентификаторов позиций в массиве
   total=ArraySize(pos_id_array);
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- распечатываем в журнале заголовок и список ордеров и сделок позиции
      long position_id=pos_id_array[i];
      Print("List of orders and deals for position with ID: "position_id);
      HistorySelectByPositionProcess(position_id);
     }
   /*
   результат:
   List of orders and deals for position with ID1819629924
     [0Order Sell Limit #1819629924
     [1Order Buy #1819633194
     [0Entry In Deal Sell #1794972472
     [1Entry Out Deal Buy #1794975589
   List of orders and deals for position with ID1841753970
     [0Order Sell Stop #1841753970
     [1Order Buy #1842322160
     [0Entry In Deal Sell #1817242142
     [1Entry Out Deal Buy #1817765341
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Выбирает историю ордеров и сделок по идентификатору позиции и    |
//| распечатывает в журнале список ордеров и сделок этой позиции     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HistorySelectByPositionProcess(const long position_id)
  {
//--- запрашиваем историю сделок и ордеров, имеющих указанный идентификатор позиции
   if(!HistorySelectByPosition(position_id))
     {
      PrintFormat("HistorySelectByPosition(%I64d) failed. Error %d"position_idGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
     
//--- распечатаем в журнале список ордеров позиции
   int orders_total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<orders_totali++)
     {
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE);
      PrintFormat("  [%d] Order %s #%I64u"iOrderTypeDescription(order_type), ticket);
     }
     
//--- распечатаем в журнале список сделок позиции
   int deals_total =HistoryDealsTotal();
   for(int i=0i<deals_totali++)
     {
      ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry=(ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_ENTRY);
      ENUM_DEAL_TYPE  deal_type= (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticketDEAL_TYPE);
      if(deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_BUY && deal_type!=DEAL_TYPE_SELL)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  [%d] Entry %s Deal %s #%I64u"iDealEntryDescription(deal_entry), DealTypeDescription(deal_type), ticket);
     }
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Возвращает описание типа ордера                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Возвращает описание типа сделки позиции                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      //--- вернём описание типов сделок только Buy и Sell,
      //--- так как все остальные типы к позиции не относятся
      case DEAL_TYPE_BUY   :  return("Buy");
      case DEAL_TYPE_SELL  :  return("Sell");
      default              :  return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Возвращает описание способа изменения позиции                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)
  {
   switch(entry)
     {
      case DEAL_ENTRY_IN      :  return("In");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT     :  return("Out");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT   :  return("InOut");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY  :  return("Out by");
      case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE   :  return("Status record");
      default                 :  return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);
     }
  }

