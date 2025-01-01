Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCAccountInfoCompany LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Company Получает наименование компании, обслуживающей счет. string Company() const Возвращаемое значение Наименование компании, обслуживающей счет. Currency InfoInteger