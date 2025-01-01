Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCAccountInfoTradeModeDescription LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck TradeModeDescription Получает режим торговли как строку. string TradeModeDescription() const Возвращаемое значение Режим торговли как строка. TradeMode Leverage