RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc
170.07 USD 0.95 (0.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RJF para hoje mudou para 0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 168.45 e o mais alto foi 171.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Raymond James Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
168.45 171.80
Faixa anual
117.56 174.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 169.12
- Open
- 169.16
- Bid
- 170.07
- Ask
- 170.37
- Low
- 168.45
- High
- 171.80
- Volume
- 2.057 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.71%
- Mudança anual
- 39.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh