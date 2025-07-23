货币 / RJF
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc
169.12 USD 0.81 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RJF汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点166.92和高点169.63进行交易。
关注Raymond James Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RJF新闻
- 雷蒙德·詹姆斯独立渠道新增管理1.9亿美元资产的顾问
- Raymond James adds advisors managing $190 million to independent channel
- Raymond James prices $1.5 billion senior notes offering
- Raymond James appoints David Solganik as head of AI strategy
- Raymond James stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- LPL Financial Stock: 4 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- Why Is Raymond James Financial (RJF) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Raymond James Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Liquidia: Uncertainty Has Always Been A Buying Opportunity (LQDA)
- Raymond James adds $210 million advisor team from Commonwealth
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Arquitos Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $167 at KBW
- RJF Falls as Q3 Earnings Lag on Legal Reserve, IB & Trading Stay Solid
- Raymond James: Rising Markets Offset Cash Headwinds (Upgrade) (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $165 at Citi
- Raymond James stock outperforms as JMP reiterates $180 price target
- Raymond James: Consider Both Earnings Disappointment And Long-Term Potential (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James Posts 5 Percent Q3 Gain
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
日范围
166.92 169.63
年范围
117.56 174.32
- 前一天收盘价
- 168.31
- 开盘价
- 168.39
- 卖价
- 169.12
- 买价
- 169.42
- 最低价
- 166.92
- 最高价
- 169.63
- 交易量
- 2.167 K
- 日变化
- 0.48%
- 月变化
- 0.81%
- 6个月变化
- 23.01%
- 年变化
- 38.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值