Devises / RJF
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc

174.03 USD 0.22 (0.13%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RJF a changé de 0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 171.95 et à un maximum de 175.27.

Suivez la dynamique Raymond James Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
171.95 175.27
Range Annuel
117.56 175.27
Clôture Précédente
173.81
Ouverture
173.96
Bid
174.03
Ask
174.33
Plus Bas
171.95
Plus Haut
175.27
Volume
2.101 K
Changement quotidien
0.13%
Changement Mensuel
3.74%
Changement à 6 Mois
26.59%
Changement Annuel
42.65%
20 septembre, samedi