Devises / RJF
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc
174.03 USD 0.22 (0.13%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RJF a changé de 0.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 171.95 et à un maximum de 175.27.
Suivez la dynamique Raymond James Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RJF Nouvelles
- Robinhood Stock, Other Financials Near Buy Points As This Industry Outperforms
- WaterBridge completes $588 million IPO with underwriters exercising full option
- Raymond James recrute des conseillers gérant 190 millions $ pour son réseau indépendant
- Raymond James adds advisors managing $190 million to independent channel
- Raymond James prices $1.5 billion senior notes offering
- Raymond James appoints David Solganik as head of AI strategy
- Raymond James stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- LPL Financial Stock: 4 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- Why Is Raymond James Financial (RJF) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Raymond James Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Liquidia: Uncertainty Has Always Been A Buying Opportunity (LQDA)
- Raymond James adds $210 million advisor team from Commonwealth
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Arquitos Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $167 at KBW
- RJF Falls as Q3 Earnings Lag on Legal Reserve, IB & Trading Stay Solid
- Raymond James: Rising Markets Offset Cash Headwinds (Upgrade) (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $165 at Citi
- Raymond James stock outperforms as JMP reiterates $180 price target
- Raymond James: Consider Both Earnings Disappointment And Long-Term Potential (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James Posts 5 Percent Q3 Gain
Range quotidien
171.95 175.27
Range Annuel
117.56 175.27
- Clôture Précédente
- 173.81
- Ouverture
- 173.96
- Bid
- 174.03
- Ask
- 174.33
- Plus Bas
- 171.95
- Plus Haut
- 175.27
- Volume
- 2.101 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.74%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.59%
- Changement Annuel
- 42.65%
20 septembre, samedi