RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc

170.07 USD 0.95 (0.56%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RJF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 168.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 171.80.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Raymond James Financial Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
168.45 171.80
Rango anual
117.56 174.32
Cierres anteriores
169.12
Open
169.16
Bid
170.07
Ask
170.37
Low
168.45
High
171.80
Volumen
2.057 K
Cambio diario
0.56%
Cambio mensual
1.38%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.71%
Cambio anual
39.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B