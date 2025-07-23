Currencies / RJF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc
168.00 USD 0.31 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RJF exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.92 and at a high of 168.39.
Follow Raymond James Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RJF News
- Raymond James adds advisors managing $190 million to independent channel
- Raymond James prices $1.5 billion senior notes offering
- Raymond James appoints David Solganik as head of AI strategy
- Raymond James stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Berkshire Hathaway, Raymond James Financial, Apollo Global And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- LPL Financial Stock: 4 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- Why Is Raymond James Financial (RJF) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Raymond James Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Liquidia: Uncertainty Has Always Been A Buying Opportunity (LQDA)
- Raymond James adds $210 million advisor team from Commonwealth
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Arquitos Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $167 at KBW
- RJF Falls as Q3 Earnings Lag on Legal Reserve, IB & Trading Stay Solid
- Raymond James: Rising Markets Offset Cash Headwinds (Upgrade) (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James stock price target raised to $170 from $165 at Citi
- Raymond James stock outperforms as JMP reiterates $180 price target
- Raymond James: Consider Both Earnings Disappointment And Long-Term Potential (NYSE:RJF)
- Raymond James Posts 5 Percent Q3 Gain
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Raymond James Q3 2025 earnings miss EPS forecast
Daily Range
166.92 168.39
Year Range
117.56 174.32
- Previous Close
- 168.31
- Open
- 168.39
- Bid
- 168.00
- Ask
- 168.30
- Low
- 166.92
- High
- 168.39
- Volume
- 645
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.20%
- Year Change
- 37.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%