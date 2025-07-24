クォートセクション
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc

173.81 USD 3.74 (2.20%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RJFの今日の為替レートは、2.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり170.81の安値と174.84の高値で取引されました。

Raymond James Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
170.81 174.84
1年のレンジ
117.56 174.84
以前の終値
170.07
始値
171.00
買値
173.81
買値
174.11
安値
170.81
高値
174.84
出来高
1.746 K
1日の変化
2.20%
1ヶ月の変化
3.61%
6ヶ月の変化
26.43%
1年の変化
42.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K