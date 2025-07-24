QuotazioniSezioni
RJF: Raymond James Financial Inc

174.03 USD 0.22 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RJF ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 171.95 e ad un massimo di 175.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Raymond James Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
171.95 175.27
Intervallo Annuale
117.56 175.27
Chiusura Precedente
173.81
Apertura
173.96
Bid
174.03
Ask
174.33
Minimo
171.95
Massimo
175.27
Volume
2.101 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
3.74%
Variazione Semestrale
26.59%
Variazione Annuale
42.65%
