Moedas / PARR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
35.07 USD 0.21 (0.60%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PARR para hoje mudou para -0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.90 e o mais alto foi 35.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Par Pacific Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARR Notícias
- Petrobras Approves Brazil's First CCS Pilot Project in Macae
- Civitas Declines 7% in Six Months: Should You Hold or Sell Now?
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Pembina Secures CER Approval for Alliance Pipeline Settlement
- Shell's Unit to Oversee Carbon-Free Energy for Google UK
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Par Pacific Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 35.33 USD
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Up 7.55% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Par Pacific, Built For The Future: Infrastructure As A Catalyst For Renewable Potential
- Par Pacific stock price target lowered to $36 by Raymond James
- Par Pacific (PARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
Faixa diária
34.90 35.42
Faixa anual
11.86 36.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.28
- Open
- 35.18
- Bid
- 35.07
- Ask
- 35.37
- Low
- 34.90
- High
- 35.42
- Volume
- 536
- Mudança diária
- -0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 145.07%
- Mudança anual
- 102.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh