통화 / PARR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
34.96 USD 0.66 (1.85%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PARR 환율이 오늘 -1.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.62이고 고가는 35.72이었습니다.
Par Pacific Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARR News
- Petrobras Approves Brazil's First CCS Pilot Project in Macae
- Civitas Declines 7% in Six Months: Should You Hold or Sell Now?
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Pembina Secures CER Approval for Alliance Pipeline Settlement
- Shell's Unit to Oversee Carbon-Free Energy for Google UK
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Par Pacific Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 35.33 USD
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Up 7.55% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Par Pacific, Built For The Future: Infrastructure As A Catalyst For Renewable Potential
- Par Pacific stock price target lowered to $36 by Raymond James
- Par Pacific (PARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
일일 변동 비율
34.62 35.72
년간 변동
11.86 36.26
- 이전 종가
- 35.62
- 시가
- 35.62
- Bid
- 34.96
- Ask
- 35.26
- 저가
- 34.62
- 고가
- 35.72
- 볼륨
- 1.464 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.85%
- 월 변동
- 2.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 144.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 102.31%
20 9월, 토요일