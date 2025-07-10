Currencies / PARR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
35.40 USD 2.01 (6.02%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PARR exchange rate has changed by 6.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.92 and at a high of 36.08.
Follow Par Pacific Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARR News
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Par Pacific Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 35.33 USD
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Up 7.55% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Par Pacific, Built For The Future: Infrastructure As A Catalyst For Renewable Potential
- Par Pacific stock price target lowered to $36 by Raymond James
- Par Pacific (PARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Par Pacific Q2 2025 slides: Retail and logistics growth provides stability as renewables ramp up
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- The 1-Minute Market Report - July 26, 2025 (null:SPX)
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Par Pacific stock price target raised to $34 from $21 at Mizuho
Daily Range
33.92 36.08
Year Range
11.86 36.26
- Previous Close
- 33.39
- Open
- 34.00
- Bid
- 35.40
- Ask
- 35.70
- Low
- 33.92
- High
- 36.08
- Volume
- 2.522 K
- Daily Change
- 6.02%
- Month Change
- 3.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 147.38%
- Year Change
- 104.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%