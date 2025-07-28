货币 / PARR
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
34.86 USD 0.54 (1.53%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PARR汇率已更改-1.53%。当日，交易品种以低点34.72和高点35.65进行交易。
关注Par Pacific Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
34.72 35.65
年范围
11.86 36.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.40
- 开盘价
- 35.04
- 卖价
- 34.86
- 买价
- 35.16
- 最低价
- 34.72
- 最高价
- 35.65
- 交易量
- 622
- 日变化
- -1.53%
- 月变化
- 2.35%
- 6个月变化
- 143.61%
- 年变化
- 101.74%
