通貨 / PARR
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
35.62 USD 0.34 (0.96%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PARRの今日の為替レートは、0.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.90の安値と35.95の高値で取引されました。
Par Pacific Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PARR News
1日のレンジ
34.90 35.95
1年のレンジ
11.86 36.26
- 以前の終値
- 35.28
- 始値
- 35.18
- 買値
- 35.62
- 買値
- 35.92
- 安値
- 34.90
- 高値
- 35.95
- 出来高
- 2.563 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 148.92%
- 1年の変化
- 106.13%
