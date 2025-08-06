クォートセクション
通貨 / PARR
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc

35.62 USD 0.34 (0.96%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PARRの今日の為替レートは、0.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.90の安値と35.95の高値で取引されました。

Par Pacific Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PARR News

1日のレンジ
34.90 35.95
1年のレンジ
11.86 36.26
以前の終値
35.28
始値
35.18
買値
35.62
買値
35.92
安値
34.90
高値
35.95
出来高
2.563 K
1日の変化
0.96%
1ヶ月の変化
4.58%
6ヶ月の変化
148.92%
1年の変化
106.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K