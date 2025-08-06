KurseKategorien
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc

35.62 USD 0.34 (0.96%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PARR hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.95 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Par Pacific Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
34.90 35.95
Jahresspanne
11.86 36.26
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
35.28
Eröffnung
35.18
Bid
35.62
Ask
35.92
Tief
34.90
Hoch
35.95
Volumen
2.563 K
Tagesänderung
0.96%
Monatsänderung
4.58%
6-Monatsänderung
148.92%
Jahresänderung
106.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K