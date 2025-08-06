Währungen / PARR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc
35.62 USD 0.34 (0.96%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PARR hat sich für heute um 0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 34.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 35.95 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Par Pacific Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARR News
- Petrobras Approves Brazil's First CCS Pilot Project in Macae
- Civitas Declines 7% in Six Months: Should You Hold or Sell Now?
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track
- Pembina Secures CER Approval for Alliance Pipeline Settlement
- Shell's Unit to Oversee Carbon-Free Energy for Google UK
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Suncor Energy's Stability Makes It a Wise Hold Right Now
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Chevron Inks Offshore Deal to Develop Angola's Block 33/24
- Par Pacific Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 35.33 USD
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Is Up 7.55% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Par Pacific, Built For The Future: Infrastructure As A Catalyst For Renewable Potential
- Par Pacific stock price target lowered to $36 by Raymond James
- Par Pacific (PARR) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
Tagesspanne
34.90 35.95
Jahresspanne
11.86 36.26
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 35.28
- Eröffnung
- 35.18
- Bid
- 35.62
- Ask
- 35.92
- Tief
- 34.90
- Hoch
- 35.95
- Volumen
- 2.563 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.58%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 148.92%
- Jahresänderung
- 106.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K