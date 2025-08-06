CotationsSections
Devises / PARR
PARR: Par Pacific Holdings Inc

34.96 USD 0.66 (1.85%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PARR a changé de -1.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.62 et à un maximum de 35.72.

Range quotidien
34.62 35.72
Range Annuel
11.86 36.26
Clôture Précédente
35.62
Ouverture
35.62
Bid
34.96
Ask
35.26
Plus Bas
34.62
Plus Haut
35.72
Volume
1.464 K
Changement quotidien
-1.85%
Changement Mensuel
2.64%
Changement à 6 Mois
144.30%
Changement Annuel
102.31%
