NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
57.35 USD 0.75 (1.33%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NGVT para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.93 e o mais alto foi 57.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ingevity Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NGVT Notícias
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity: No Specialty Play, Awaiting External Drivers (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity stock hits 52-week high at 59.89 USD
- Ingevity stock price target raised to $68 from $62 at BMO Capital
- Ingevity to sell CTO refinery assets for $110 million to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 57.98 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Ingevity Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at $51.90
- BMO Capital raises Ingevity stock price target to $62 on earnings inflection point
- Ingevity Stock Pops 21% On Q2 Profit Growth That Topped Estimates; Gets Rating Upgrade
- Ingevity Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ingevity Q2 2025 results beat EPS forecasts, stock surges
- Ingevity Q2 2025 slides: Margins expand despite sales decline, guidance raised
- Ingevity earnings beat by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ingevity performance materials head departs after 37-year career
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- SouthernSun Small Cap Investment Q1 2025 Commentary (SSSFX)
- Ingevity Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
Faixa diária
56.93 57.72
Faixa anual
28.50 60.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.60
- Open
- 57.10
- Bid
- 57.35
- Ask
- 57.65
- Low
- 56.93
- High
- 57.72
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.82%
- Mudança anual
- 47.32%
