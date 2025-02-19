통화 / NGVT
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
56.37 USD 1.45 (2.51%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NGVT 환율이 오늘 -2.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.75이고 고가는 57.73이었습니다.
Ingevity Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
55.75 57.73
년간 변동
28.50 60.77
- 이전 종가
- 57.82
- 시가
- 57.31
- Bid
- 56.37
- Ask
- 56.67
- 저가
- 55.75
- 고가
- 57.73
- 볼륨
- 310
- 일일 변동
- -2.51%
- 월 변동
- -1.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 42.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 44.80%
