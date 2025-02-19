KurseKategorien
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation

57.82 USD 1.22 (2.16%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NGVT hat sich für heute um 2.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 56.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.02 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ingevity Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
56.93 58.02
Jahresspanne
28.50 60.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
56.60
Eröffnung
57.10
Bid
57.82
Ask
58.12
Tief
56.93
Hoch
58.02
Volumen
302
Tagesänderung
2.16%
Monatsänderung
0.66%
6-Monatsänderung
46.01%
Jahresänderung
48.52%
