NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
57.82 USD 1.22 (2.16%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NGVT hat sich für heute um 2.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 56.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ingevity Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
56.93 58.02
Jahresspanne
28.50 60.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 56.60
- Eröffnung
- 57.10
- Bid
- 57.82
- Ask
- 58.12
- Tief
- 56.93
- Hoch
- 58.02
- Volumen
- 302
- Tagesänderung
- 2.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 46.01%
- Jahresänderung
- 48.52%
