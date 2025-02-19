Currencies / NGVT
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
56.44 USD 2.23 (3.80%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NGVT exchange rate has changed by -3.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.06 and at a high of 56.56.
Follow Ingevity Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGVT News
Daily Range
56.06 56.56
Year Range
28.50 60.77
- Previous Close
- 58.67
- Open
- 56.43
- Bid
- 56.44
- Ask
- 56.74
- Low
- 56.06
- High
- 56.56
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- -3.80%
- Month Change
- -1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.53%
- Year Change
- 44.98%
