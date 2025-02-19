Valute / NGVT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
56.37 USD 1.45 (2.51%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGVT ha avuto una variazione del -2.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.75 e ad un massimo di 57.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Ingevity Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGVT News
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity: No Specialty Play, Awaiting External Drivers (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity stock hits 52-week high at 59.89 USD
- Ingevity stock price target raised to $68 from $62 at BMO Capital
- Ingevity to sell CTO refinery assets for $110 million to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 57.98 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Ingevity Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at $51.90
- BMO Capital raises Ingevity stock price target to $62 on earnings inflection point
- Ingevity Stock Pops 21% On Q2 Profit Growth That Topped Estimates; Gets Rating Upgrade
- Ingevity Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ingevity Q2 2025 results beat EPS forecasts, stock surges
- Ingevity Q2 2025 slides: Margins expand despite sales decline, guidance raised
- Ingevity earnings beat by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ingevity performance materials head departs after 37-year career
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- SouthernSun Small Cap Investment Q1 2025 Commentary (SSSFX)
- Ingevity Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.75 57.73
Intervallo Annuale
28.50 60.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.82
- Apertura
- 57.31
- Bid
- 56.37
- Ask
- 56.67
- Minimo
- 55.75
- Massimo
- 57.73
- Volume
- 310
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.80%
20 settembre, sabato