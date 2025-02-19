クォートセクション
通貨 / NGVT
株に戻る

NGVT: Ingevity Corporation

57.82 USD 1.22 (2.16%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NGVTの今日の為替レートは、2.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.93の安値と58.02の高値で取引されました。

Ingevity Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NGVT News

1日のレンジ
56.93 58.02
1年のレンジ
28.50 60.77
以前の終値
56.60
始値
57.10
買値
57.82
買値
58.12
安値
56.93
高値
58.02
出来高
302
1日の変化
2.16%
1ヶ月の変化
0.66%
6ヶ月の変化
46.01%
1年の変化
48.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K