NGVT: Ingevity Corporation

56.60 USD 0.35 (0.62%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NGVT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.62.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ingevity Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
56.14 58.62
Rango anual
28.50 60.77
Cierres anteriores
56.25
Open
56.49
Bid
56.60
Ask
56.90
Low
56.14
High
58.62
Volumen
306
Cambio diario
0.62%
Cambio mensual
-1.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
42.93%
Cambio anual
45.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B