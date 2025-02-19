货币 / NGVT
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
56.25 USD 2.42 (4.12%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NGVT汇率已更改-4.12%。当日，交易品种以低点55.90和高点58.27进行交易。
关注Ingevity Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NGVT新闻
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity: No Specialty Play, Awaiting External Drivers (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity stock hits 52-week high at 59.89 USD
- Ingevity stock price target raised to $68 from $62 at BMO Capital
- Ingevity to sell CTO refinery assets for $110 million to Mainstream Pine
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 57.98 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at 56.1 USD
- Ingevity Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Ingevity Corp stock hits 52-week high at $51.90
- BMO Capital raises Ingevity stock price target to $62 on earnings inflection point
- Ingevity Stock Pops 21% On Q2 Profit Growth That Topped Estimates; Gets Rating Upgrade
- Ingevity Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
- Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ingevity Q2 2025 results beat EPS forecasts, stock surges
- Ingevity Q2 2025 slides: Margins expand despite sales decline, guidance raised
- Ingevity earnings beat by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ingevity performance materials head departs after 37-year career
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- SouthernSun Small Cap Investment Q1 2025 Commentary (SSSFX)
- Ingevity Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NGVT)
日范围
55.90 58.27
年范围
28.50 60.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.67
- 开盘价
- 58.27
- 卖价
- 56.25
- 买价
- 56.55
- 最低价
- 55.90
- 最高价
- 58.27
- 交易量
- 240
- 日变化
- -4.12%
- 月变化
- -2.07%
- 6个月变化
- 42.05%
- 年变化
- 44.49%
