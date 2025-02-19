Devises / NGVT
NGVT: Ingevity Corporation
56.37 USD 1.45 (2.51%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NGVT a changé de -2.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 55.75 et à un maximum de 57.73.
Suivez la dynamique Ingevity Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NGVT Nouvelles
Range quotidien
55.75 57.73
Range Annuel
28.50 60.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 57.82
- Ouverture
- 57.31
- Bid
- 56.37
- Ask
- 56.67
- Plus Bas
- 55.75
- Plus Haut
- 57.73
- Volume
- 310
- Changement quotidien
- -2.51%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 42.35%
- Changement Annuel
- 44.80%
20 septembre, samedi