CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / NEXT
Voltar para Ações

NEXT: NextDecade Corporation

6.60 USD 0.07 (1.07%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do NEXT para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.37 e o mais alto foi 6.69.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NextDecade Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEXT Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para NEXT

Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Experts
PROMO  - Apenas para os próximos 3 compradores, escolha um especialista grátis! NÃO É NECESSÁRIA AVALIAÇÃO DE 5 ESTRELAS PARA O PRESENTE! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION consultor especialista 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO consultor especialista 3 - ALGOFUSION FX consultor especialista INFORMAÇÕES DO BACKTEST: Devido ao grande número de negociações e à complexidade do algoritmo, o backtest pode ser lento para iniciar, deixe o testador baixar dados do servidor do corretor e ele começará Para fazer backtest
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA: Negociação de Breakout Precisa para Ouro Apresentamos o Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA, um Expert Advisor (EA) de ponta projetado para dominar o mercado XAUUSD, focando em breakouts de máximas e mínimas diárias com precisão incomparável. Construído sobre uma robusta breakout strategy, aprimorada com rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection e trailing stops agressivos, este EA oferece desempenho de nível institucional para traders de firmas proprietárias, invest
Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
Utilitários
IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
FREE
Gold Grid Trend Master
Narupon Laoprasert
Experts
ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $99, NEXT PRICE $149 This EA uses a smart grid system with EMA for trend filtering, and RSI + CCI to confirm entry signals. Designed for adaptive and efficient trading in trending markets. Feel free to DM me if you'd like to check my Myfxbook. Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Timefirm: m5 Account: Cent/STD Minimum Balance: 30000USC/30000USD Recommend a raw spread broker (interstellar,IC Market,Exness) Input Setting digit_gold : Set the number of digits for gold symb
AutoGrid Sensei
Narnet Oxim O'g'li
Experts
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ ATTENTION HURRY TO BUY ON PROMOTION NEXT THE PRICE WILL BE $755 THE ROBOT WILL BE PAYBACK IN 3 TIMES, WHOEVER BUYS IT HAS A BONUS [[[1 ROBOT]]] FOR FREE HURRY UP THE PROMOTION IS VALID UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK ‼️‼️‼️‼️ AutoGrid Sensei is a powerful and disciplined grid trading robot based on the logic of Kijun-sen (from Ichimoku) or EMA, selectable by the user. The robot automatically opens and manages a grid of orders with customizable lot sizes, distances, and take profits. It is i
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gold Scalping Master
Narupon Laoprasert
Experts
ONLY 8 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99, NEXT PRICE $149 Designed to identify market volatility through indicators, this EA strategically places pending orders to capture optimal trading opportunities Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD,US30 Timefirm: m1,m5 Minimum Balance: $200 Recommend a raw spread broker (IC Market,Exness) Input Setting RiskType : Choose between FixedLots or RiskPercent . Risk :If RiskType is set to RiskPercent , the lot size will be calculated based on account balance and specifie
Gold Centa Pro MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  Gold Centa Pro  is a strategy that Not uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of Money management and grid techniques.   It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The
Faixa diária
6.37 6.69
Faixa anual
4.59 12.12
Fechamento anterior
6.53
Open
6.53
Bid
6.60
Ask
6.90
Low
6.37
High
6.69
Volume
3.081 K
Mudança diária
1.07%
Mudança mensal
-39.62%
Mudança de 6 meses
-15.17%
Mudança anual
41.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh