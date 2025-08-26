Moedas / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.60 USD 0.07 (1.07%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NEXT para hoje mudou para 1.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.37 e o mais alto foi 6.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NextDecade Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NEXT Notícias
- Diretor da NextDecade, William C. Vrattos, compra US$ 3,6 milhões em ações
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- NextDecade rebaixada pela TD Cowen devido a maiores necessidades de capital
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- Queda de 43% da NextDecade valida alerta de sobrevalorização do InvestingPro
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Morgan Stanley rebaixa ações da NextDecade para Equalweight devido à perspectiva de fluxo de caixa reduzido
- Morgan Stanley downgrades NextDecade stock to Equalweight on lower cash flow outlook
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- NextDecade makes positive FID on Rio Grande LNG Train 4
- ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
Faixa diária
6.37 6.69
Faixa anual
4.59 12.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.53
- Open
- 6.53
- Bid
- 6.60
- Ask
- 6.90
- Low
- 6.37
- High
- 6.69
- Volume
- 3.081 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.07%
- Mudança mensal
- -39.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.17%
- Mudança anual
- 41.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh