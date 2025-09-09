通貨 / NEXT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.45 USD 0.08 (1.23%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NEXTの今日の為替レートは、-1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.37の安値と6.69の高値で取引されました。
NextDecade Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEXT News
- バーディン・ヒル、NextDecade（NEXT）に249万ドルを投資
- Bardin Hill invests $2.49 million in NextDecade (NEXT)
- ダイナガスLNGパートナーズ、2025年上半期のSEC向け6-K提出
- Dynagas LNG Partners files 6-K with SEC for first half of 2025
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- Sosandar社の株主、臨時株主総会で資本減少を承認
- London stocks rise after Fed cuts rates as expected; focus on Bank of England
- European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks
- 米連邦準備制度の利下げ後、欧州株式は上昇；イングランド銀行の会合を控える
- European stocks rise after Fed cut; Bank of England set to meet
- NextDecade取締役のVrattos William C氏、360万ドル相当の株式を購入
- Vrattos William C, NextDecade director, buys $3.6m in shares
- TD CowenがNextDecadeを「買い」から「保持」に格下げ、株価目標を引き下げ
- NextDecade downgraded by TD Cowen on higher project equity needs, gas price risk
- NextDecadeの43%下落、InvestingProの7月の過大評価予測を裏付ける
- NextDecade’s 43% decline validates InvestingPro’s July overvalued call
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- モルガン・スタンレー、NextDecadeを現金流動性見通し低下でイコールウェイトに格下げ
- Morgan Stanley downgrades NextDecade stock to Equalweight on lower cash flow outlook
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- NextDecade makes positive FID on Rio Grande LNG Train 4
NEXT on the Community Forum
- help me I can not instal mt4 (4)
- BUY/SELL AT NEXT BAR IF PREVIOUS HAS CLOSED ABOVE/BELOW SMA (3)
- AUTOMATIC FLATTEN ALL POSITIONS and LOCK DOWN Metatrader 4 after 3% DRAWDOWN Intraday on EQUITY until NEXT day ! (2)
- Simple Indicator repainting (how to get it to alert at next bar closed) (2)
- EURUSD ANALYSIS AND PREDICTIONS FOR THE NEXT DAY (FOR 05/01/2016) (1)
- OPEN TRADE AT OPEN OF NEXT BAR FROM SIGNAL. Close trade on opposite signal. (1)
- Discussing the article: "Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT"
NEXTの取引アプリ
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA : Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Introducing Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to dominate the XAUUSD market by targeting daily high and low breakouts with unmatched precision. Built on a robust breakout strategy, enhanced by rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, and aggressive trailing stops, this EA delivers institutional-grade performance for prop firm traders, retail investors, and algorithmic enthusias
Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
FREE
Gold Buster Pro
Ericson Jay Torralba
NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TRY GOLD BUSTER PRO FOR A VERY LOW PRICE THAT YOU WILL NEVER REGRET. PRICE WILL CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE SO DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE. GET IT NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! NEXT PRICE WILL BE $199! Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter. Quantix Gold Buster Pro is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD ( gold ) on the H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choose Gold B
Gold Grid Trend Master
Narupon Laoprasert
ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $99, NEXT PRICE $149 This EA uses a smart grid system with EMA for trend filtering, and RSI + CCI to confirm entry signals. Designed for adaptive and efficient trading in trending markets. Feel free to DM me if you'd like to check my Myfxbook. Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Timefirm: m5 Account: Cent/STD Minimum Balance: 30000USC/30000USD Recommend a raw spread broker (interstellar,IC Market,Exness) Input Setting digit_gold : Set the number of digits for gold symb
AutoGrid Sensei
Narnet Oxim O'g'li
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ ATTENTION HURRY TO BUY ON PROMOTION NEXT THE PRICE WILL BE $755 THE ROBOT WILL BE PAYBACK IN 3 TIMES, WHOEVER BUYS IT HAS A BONUS [[[1 ROBOT]]] FOR FREE HURRY UP THE PROMOTION IS VALID UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK ‼️‼️‼️‼️ AutoGrid Sensei is a powerful and disciplined grid trading robot based on the logic of Kijun-sen (from Ichimoku) or EMA, selectable by the user. The robot automatically opens and manages a grid of orders with customizable lot sizes, distances, and take profits. It is i
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red? The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gold Scalping Master
Narupon Laoprasert
ONLY 8 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99, NEXT PRICE $149 Designed to identify market volatility through indicators, this EA strategically places pending orders to capture optimal trading opportunities Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD,US30 Timefirm: m1,m5 Minimum Balance: $200 Recommend a raw spread broker (IC Market,Exness) Input Setting RiskType : Choose between FixedLots or RiskPercent . Risk :If RiskType is set to RiskPercent , the lot size will be calculated based on account balance and specifie
Gold Centa Pro MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. Gold Centa Pro is a strategy that Not uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of Money management and grid techniques. It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The
1日のレンジ
6.37 6.69
1年のレンジ
4.59 12.12
- 以前の終値
- 6.53
- 始値
- 6.53
- 買値
- 6.45
- 買値
- 6.75
- 安値
- 6.37
- 高値
- 6.69
- 出来高
- 9.378 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -40.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.10%
- 1年の変化
- 38.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K