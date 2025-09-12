Devises / NEXT
NEXT: NextDecade Corporation
6.58 USD 0.13 (2.02%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NEXT a changé de 2.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6.51 et à un maximum de 6.90.
Suivez la dynamique NextDecade Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NEXT Nouvelles
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- L’administrateur de NextDecade, Vrattos, achète des actions pour 686.400€
- Le directeur de NextDecade, Scoggins, achète des actions pour 96.835€
- Bardin Hill investit 2,49 millions € dans NextDecade (NEXT)
- Dynagas LNG Partners dépose un formulaire 6-K auprès de la SEC pour le premier semestre 2025
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- London stocks rise after Fed cuts rates as expected; focus on Bank of England
- European stocks rise after Fed rate cut; SIG tanks
- Les marchés européens en hausse après la baisse des taux de la Fed
- William C. Vrattos, administrateur de NextDecade, achète des actions pour 3,6 millions €
- NextDecade dégradé par TD Cowen en raison de besoins accrus en capitaux propres
- La chute de 43% de NextDecade confirme l’alerte de surévaluation d’InvestingPro en juillet
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Range quotidien
6.51 6.90
Range Annuel
4.59 12.12
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.45
- Ouverture
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.58
- Ask
- 6.88
- Plus Bas
- 6.51
- Plus Haut
- 6.90
- Volume
- 10.998 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.02%
- Changement Mensuel
- -39.80%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.42%
- Changement Annuel
- 41.51%
20 septembre, samedi